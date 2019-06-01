Think no one picked a Bruins-Blues Final? Think again

–jim davis/globe staff
By
5:00 AM

Be honest now. At the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, did you predict that the Bruins and Blues would meet in the Final?

I’ll believe the Bruins part. Even the most cynical among us have parochial tendencies when it comes to predictions, and Bruce Cassidy’s well-rounded and talented team did finished tied with the Flames for the second-most points in the regular season.

But the Blues? Sorry, not buying that song and dance. We all know you took Winnipeg.

There is, however, at least one known person who predicted this matchup before the postseason began. Brian Lawton, who played briefly for the Bruins in his 10-year NHL career and is now an NHL Network analyst, made what seemed at the time like a bold call on the network’s “bracket challenge’’ among its analysts.

Advertisement

But Lawton never thought it was a bold call. Especially when it came to choosing the Bruins.

“I felt like the Bruins were a little underrated because Tampa Bay was so good,’’ said Lawton, the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft out of Mount St. Charles Academy in 1982.

“They had an incredible season but probably didn’t get their due because they were in the same division of the Lightning.

“But they weren’t forgotten for me, and I really jumped on their bandwagon when they made the acquisitions of [Charlie] Coyle and [Marcus] Johansson. That’s when I said, ‘My goodness, they have everything they need.’ ’’

As for choosing the Blues, who started the season looking like they should be relegated to the AHL but led the NHL in points after Jan. 3, Lawton said it was a matter of waiting for smart offseason moves to pay off, particularly the acquisitions of Ryan O’Reilly, Patrick Maroon, and Tyler Bozak.

“I expected big things for the Blues out of the gate, and honestly, I was kind of embarrassed when it didn’t happen,’’ said Lawton. “We were off the mark. We weren’t even close. But they became what I thought they would, especially after [Jordan] Binnington settled down the goaltending situation.’’

Advertisement

Lawton said Bruins fans shouldn’t dwell on the turnabout in Game 2, when the Blues dominated play in the third period and overtime in a series-tying 3-2 win.

“You go down, 2-0, to the Bruins, and you’re not going to win four out of five after that,’’ said Lawton. “I think St. Louis recognized the gravity of the situation. They just outworked Boston, quite frankly.

“It’s funny, when they’re playing well, both teams essentially do the same thing. They get the puck in deep, they have a lot of offensive zone time, they play very little in their own defensive end. For both teams to be able to do that at the same time is an impossibility, so whoever can win that matchup more consistently or more often in a given game is going to win the series.’’

Buy Tickets

It should be noted that Lawton picked the Bruins to beat the Blues in his bracket.

“A lot of people after Game 1 said this could be a four-game series,’’ he said. “I never thought that. This was always going to be a six- or seven-game series, most likely seven.

“Structurally, the teams are similar, though I will say I haven’t seen anyone when they’re on their game play at the level the Bruins do. They’re almost unbeatable when they’re on top of their game, when their skill players are showing up, and when their depth is there.’’

Minihane lands

When former WEEI morning show cohost Kirk Minihane officially and contentiously parted ways with Entercom Communications last week, he touted himself as the greatest free agent in sports media history.

There was one most logical landing spot all along: Barstool Sports. And that’s where he’s going.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy tweeted Thursday night that Minihane was joining the company, and Minihane later confirmed with a tweet of his own.

Advertisement

Barstool Sports has a series of popular podcasts as well as a Sirius channel. Minihane is expected to have a prominent presence at both.

Minihane, who brought high ratings and frequent controversy to WEEI’s morning show before leaving last Nov­ember, announced May 22 he no longer worked for Entercom,

Minihane had been in limbo since departing the “Kirk and Callahan’’ program, where he was a cohost since 2013.

He was supposed to host his own show on the Entercom-owned Radio.com app, and was still producing his popular podcast, “Enough About Me.’’

But the Radio.com role did not materialize. Minihane and the company split after his mid-May ultimatum in which he demanded his own channel on Radio.com and did not want to be involved with their sports-only programming.

Minihane, like Portnoy, built popularity with a no-holds-barred style that was sometimes humorous and often crude and personal.

Minihane has appeared on Barstool programming in the past, including before the Super Bowl in February.

Poor form

In different phases of their careers, Michael Wilbon and Stephen A. Smith were both respected journalists. Both swapped objectivity for access, celebrity friendships, and fat paychecks a long time ago. But they took shamelessness to a new level this week with their nothing-to-see-here interview with Magic Johnson in the after­math of ESPN reporter Baxter Holmes’s deep dive on the Lakers dysfunction on Johnson’s watch. It’s a terrible look for ESPN to allow Smith and Wilbon to disparage actual quality journalism on account of their desperation to remain in Johnson’s good graces.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final Media NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox
Chad Finn: There’s no way to hide from Chris Sale’s 1-7 start June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Surging Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 May 31, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/19/2018: At the same time that Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner (not pictured) were taking questions from the media, a short distance away, team CEO Sam Kennedy (left) was engaging in a conversation with WEEI morning drive talk show hosts Kirk Minihane (second from right) and Gerry Callahan (far right), as well as an unidentified man (second from left). The first full squad workout of Spring Training for the Red Sox was today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Media
Kirk Minihane has a new job with Barstool Sports May 31, 2019 | 3:49 PM
St. Louis Blues Game 2 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What experts are saying as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis May 31, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will soon sign free agent deals. Where will they land? May 31, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident May 31, 2019 | 11:28 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez explained why he won't participate in the Home Run Derby May 31, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
9 plays that show how intense Bruins-Blues has been so far May 31, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and his linemates seek better production in Game 3 May 31, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Chad Finn: A day at the rink with NBC’s Mike Emrick May 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109 May 31, 2019 | 1:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees series shortened to 3 games May 30, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Bruins
Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game for hit on Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Albert Almora Jr. Chicago Cubs
MLB
Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. was visibly shaken after hitting a child with a foul ball May 30, 2019 | 2:16 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell will receive the 2019 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs May 30, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Don Cherry Boston Bruins
Bruins
Don Cherry said Matt Grzelcyk was 'just asking for it' May 30, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Aron Baynes, DeMarcus Cousins
Sports News
Warriors say center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1 May 30, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Joakim Nordstrom's shot-blocking on the penalty kill brings back memories of Gregory Campbell May 30, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Oskar Sundqvist Matt Grzelcyk Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist to have hearing for hit on Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Donnie Wahlberg, right, shakes hands with Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Bruins
Bruins fans gave Donnie Wahlberg flak for his poorly-timed Wahlburgers tweet May 30, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Brad Marchand had a few honest words about his Stanley Cup Final play May 30, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox Bruins Apparel
Red Sox
The Red Sox are all-in on supporting the Bruins, with a notable holdout May 30, 2019 | 10:03 AM
NFL
NFL
In NFL labor talks, owners expected to pursue 18-game season or expanded playoffs May 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Bruins-Blues Game 2 May 30, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
Bruins
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington spent some time with the Bruins' AHL affiliate last season May 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Bruins
'I don't think that's a hit we want in our game' May 30, 2019 | 5:43 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
'I can’t deny that. That’s where it took place' May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM