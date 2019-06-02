Blues coach Craig Berube unhappy with officiating

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube doesn’t sound too pleased with the officiating through three games of the Stanley Cup Final.

“We were the least penalized team in the first three rounds, and now all of sudden we’ve taken [17] penalties in one series,’’ Berube said Sunday morning at Enterprise Center. “I don’t agree with all the calls.’’

Penalties have continued to be a problem for St. Louis, even after the team vowed to be more disciplined following Game 1. In three games against the Bruins, the Blues have registered 17 penalties — an amount that exceeds their total from the opening round, matches their total from the conference semifinals, and is one shy of their total from the conference finals.

After averaging less than three penalties per game in the first three rounds of the playoffs, St. Louis has been whistled for an infraction at least five times in each game of the Stanley Cup Final thus far. There’s no primary perpetrator, as 13 Blues have been sent to the penalty box in this series. The offenses have been just as varied, from goaltender interference to unsportsmanlike conduct to high sticking.

So, what gives?

Some players attributed the uptick to heightened emotions, although Berube shook his head at that notion.

“I don’t know,’’ he said. “I don’t buy into all that, to be honest with you.’’

Berube acknowledged the Blues can certainly improve their composure after the whistle, especially given how dangerous Boston’s power play can be. The Bruins have converted 41.2 percent of their man-advantage opportunities this series, including a stretch in Game 3 in which they connected for four power-play goals on four shots.

“Discipline is big this time of year,’’ Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz said. “They got a power play that’s been good all playoffs and gets their top guys feeling confident. Our [penalty kill] got us momentum all year and has been good for us. We just got to do a better job of staying out of the box.’’

“We’re not officials,’’ added center Brayden Schenn. “At the end of the day, we don’t see what they see at times. But at the end of the day, you don’t have to worry about the officials. You can worry about going out there and playing the game and trying to win a hockey game and not worry about what the refs are doing.’’

Berube said he has not reached out to the league regarding the officiating. Staying disciplined has remained a topic of discussion in the Blues’ locker room, with emphasis on moving their feet and utilizing their bodies and sticks properly.

“We’ve lost Game 3s in all three series, and we’ve come back and responded really well,’’ Berube said.

Tough to watch

Blues center Oskar Sundqvist will return to the lineup on Monday, after completing his one-game suspension for boarding Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Sundqvist did not offer any comments about his punishment but noted it was tough watching Saturday night’s 7-2 loss from above.

“It felt like the night took forever,’’ he said.

An important member of St. Louis’s penalty kill, Sundqvist will be welcomed back into his spot on special teams and the fourth line. Having watched Game 3 with a different perspective, Sundqvist said he felt the team started “running around too much’’ on the penalty kill. He expects the group to stay tighter and make the necessary adjustments for Game 4.

“He’s been an unsung hero for us, whether it’s filling in on the power play, being huge on the PK, scoring goals,’’ Schenn said. “We expect to get a boost from him. He’s playing really good hockey right now. He’s hard to play against.’’

Binnington to start

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will get the start for Game 4, Berube confirmed Sunday morning.

Binnington was pulled in the second period of Game 3 after giving up five goals and finishing with a save percentage of .737. Following the loss, the 25-year-old couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong and kept his focus on the game ahead.

Both Berube and players expressed the utmost confidence in Binnington, who has a 12-2 record after losses in the regular season and 6-2 record in such situations this postseason.

“I think the way he carries himself is with a quiet confidence,’’ said Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. “He’s been a rock for us. He’s come back strong every game, which is a testament to mental fortitude and what not. We’re lucky to have him.’’