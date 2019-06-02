Blues coach Craig Berube unhappy with officiating

“I don’t agree with all the calls.’’

As the seconds tick off in the third period of Game 3, coach Craig Berube supervises an unhappy Blues bench. –john tlumacki/globe sports
By
5:39 PM

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube doesn’t sound too pleased with the officiating through three games of the Stanley Cup Final.

“We were the least penalized team in the first three rounds, and now all of sudden we’ve taken [17] penalties in one series,’’ Berube said Sunday morning at Enterprise Center. “I don’t agree with all the calls.’’

Penalties have continued to be a problem for St. Louis, even after the team vowed to be more disciplined following Game 1. In three games against the Bruins, the Blues have registered 17 penalties — an amount that exceeds their total from the opening round, matches their total from the conference semifinals, and is one shy of their total from the conference finals.

Advertisement

After averaging less than three penalties per game in the first three rounds of the playoffs, St. Louis has been whistled for an infraction at least five times in each game of the Stanley Cup Final thus far. There’s no primary perpetrator, as 13 Blues have been sent to the penalty box in this series. The offenses have been just as varied, from goaltender interference to unsportsmanlike conduct to high sticking.

So, what gives?

Some players attributed the uptick to heightened emotions, although Berube shook his head at that notion.

“I don’t know,’’ he said. “I don’t buy into all that, to be honest with you.’’

Berube acknowledged the Blues can certainly improve their composure after the whistle, especially given how dangerous Boston’s power play can be. The Bruins have converted 41.2 percent of their man-advantage opportunities this series, including a stretch in Game 3 in which they connected for four power-play goals on four shots.

“Discipline is big this time of year,’’ Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz said. “They got a power play that’s been good all playoffs and gets their top guys feeling confident. Our [penalty kill] got us momentum all year and has been good for us. We just got to do a better job of staying out of the box.’’

Advertisement

“We’re not officials,’’ added center Brayden Schenn. “At the end of the day, we don’t see what they see at times. But at the end of the day, you don’t have to worry about the officials. You can worry about going out there and playing the game and trying to win a hockey game and not worry about what the refs are doing.’’

Berube said he has not reached out to the league regarding the officiating. Staying disciplined has remained a topic of discussion in the Blues’ locker room, with emphasis on moving their feet and utilizing their bodies and sticks properly.

Buy Tickets

“We’ve lost Game 3s in all three series, and we’ve come back and responded really well,’’ Berube said.

Tough to watch

Blues center Oskar Sundqvist will return to the lineup on Monday, after completing his one-game suspension for boarding Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Sundqvist did not offer any comments about his punishment but noted it was tough watching Saturday night’s 7-2 loss from above.

“It felt like the night took forever,’’ he said.

An important member of St. Louis’s penalty kill, Sundqvist will be welcomed back into his spot on special teams and the fourth line. Having watched Game 3 with a different perspective, Sundqvist said he felt the team started “running around too much’’ on the penalty kill. He expects the group to stay tighter and make the necessary adjustments for Game 4.

“He’s been an unsung hero for us, whether it’s filling in on the power play, being huge on the PK, scoring goals,’’ Schenn said. “We expect to get a boost from him. He’s playing really good hockey right now. He’s hard to play against.’’

Binnington to start

Advertisement

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will get the start for Game 4, Berube confirmed Sunday morning.

Binnington was pulled in the second period of Game 3 after giving up five goals and finishing with a save percentage of .737. Following the loss, the 25-year-old couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong and kept his focus on the game ahead.

Both Berube and players expressed the utmost confidence in Binnington, who has a 12-2 record after losses in the regular season and 6-2 record in such situations this postseason.

“I think the way he carries himself is with a quiet confidence,’’ said Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. “He’s been a rock for us. He’s come back strong every game, which is a testament to mental fortitude and what not. We’re lucky to have him.’’

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chara Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
Don Cherry praises Chara for 'tormenting' Blues' top goal scorer June 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Celtics
Kerr: It's 'feasible' that Durant may play after 1 practice June 2, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Keuchel, Kimbrel can sign without compensation Monday June 2, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Gronk Bus pulls up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, June 2.
Patriots
Gronk Bus arrives at Gillette Stadium for 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off June 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Red Sox
Getting to be time for 2019 Red Sox to declare their intention June 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand attempts a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant Game 3 win over the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:51 AM
Bruins power play Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins power play perfect in historically efficient Game 3 June 2, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Charlie Coyle
Bruins
Three goals in three minutes: How a barrage of scoring buried the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins center Sean Kuraly celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 3 on Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins crush St. Louis Blues, 7-2, take 2-1 series lead June 1, 2019 | 11:16 PM
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Yankees bullpen covers 5 1/3 scoreless innings in 5-3 win over Red Sox June 1, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Torey Krug Bruins Stanley Cup 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Bruins take 2-1 series lead with dominant performance June 1, 2019 | 7:37 PM
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Champions League final soccer match Saturday.
Soccer
Liverpool beats Tottenham to win 6th European Cup June 1, 2019 | 6:41 PM
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference.
NHL
The NFL has been consumed by the concussion issue. Why hasn't the NHL? June 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run.
MLB
MLB batters set record for month with 1,135 home runs in May June 1, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Serena Williams leaves after losing her third-round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin.
Tennis
Serena Williams joins No. 1 Naomi Osaka on way out of French Open June 1, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Steve Pearce is on the 10-day injured list.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Steve Pearce on injured list June 1, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies 2019
Patriots
Tom Brady was in midseason form at the Best Buddies game June 1, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Bruins
Think no one picked a Bruins-Blues Final? Think again June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
New England boy Zach Sanford makes good . . . though it’s for Blues June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: There’s no way to hide from Chris Sale’s 1-7 start June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Surging Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 May 31, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, right, talks to catcher Sandy Leon during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Red Sox
Weary Red Sox look to stop a Yankees squad that just keeps rolling May 31, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/19/2018: At the same time that Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner (not pictured) were taking questions from the media, a short distance away, team CEO Sam Kennedy (left) was engaging in a conversation with WEEI morning drive talk show hosts Kirk Minihane (second from right) and Gerry Callahan (far right), as well as an unidentified man (second from left). The first full squad workout of Spring Training for the Red Sox was today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Media
Kirk Minihane has a new job with Barstool Sports May 31, 2019 | 3:49 PM
St. Louis Blues Game 2 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What experts are saying as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis May 31, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will soon sign free agent deals. Where will they land? May 31, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident May 31, 2019 | 11:28 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez explained why he won't participate in the Home Run Derby May 31, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
9 plays that show how intense Bruins-Blues has been so far May 31, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and his linemates seek better production in Game 3 May 31, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Chad Finn: A day at the rink with NBC’s Mike Emrick May 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM