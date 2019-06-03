Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Updates and analysis

Stay tuned for all of the updates and highlights.

Bruins Stanley Cup Game 4
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle passes the puck away from St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. –AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
By
June 3, 2019

The Bruins face the Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in St. Louis. Boston leads the series 2-1 after a convincing 7-2 win in Game 3.

Keep up to date on all of the highlights as the game develops.

Third period

GOAL, Blues (3-2): St. Louis retakes the lead.

Bruins go on the power play:

Zdeno Chara is on the bench, but hasn’t stepped foot back on the ice in the third period:

Update: Bruins kill off another power play.

The Blues go back on the power play:

Zdeno Chara is back on the Bruins’ bench:

Second period

End of the 2nd: Bruins 2, Blues 2

Here are some marathon shifts the Bruins have worked in the period as St. Louis kept up the pressure:

GOAL, Bruins (2-2): Brandon Carlo scores a short-handed goal:

Blues get another power play after a frantic few minutes. St. Louis still leads 2-1:

The Bruins killed another power play:

Zdeno Chara took a deflected shot to the face:

The Blues were physical in the first period:

First period

End of the 1st: Blues 2, Bruins 1

GOAL, Blues (2-1): Vladimir Tarasenko scores on the rebound to give St. Louis the lead again.

GOAL, Bruins (1-1): Charlie Coyle scores to tie it up.

Early goals are a Blues theme:

An early push for the Blues:

GOAL, Blues (1-0): St. Louis takes the lead after just 43 seconds.

Pregame

The Bruins’ Game 4 hype video:

Charlie Coyle’s take on Game 4:

How the Bruins spent their off-day:

Patrice Bergeron is moving up the all-time rankings:

Pregame reading

