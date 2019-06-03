Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Updates and analysis

The Bruins face the Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in St. Louis. Boston leads the series 2-1 after a convincing 7-2 win in Game 3.

Keep up to date on all of the highlights as the game develops.

Third period

GOAL, Blues (3-2): St. Louis retakes the lead.

Bruins go on the power play:

Bruins PP as Bouwmeester high-sticks Coyle. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 4, 2019

Zdeno Chara is on the bench, but hasn’t stepped foot back on the ice in the third period:

4:00 into P3, Chara yet to get off B's bench. On bench, encouraging players as they return from shifts. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) June 4, 2019

Update: Bruins kill off another power play.

B's kill off that "penalty" https://t.co/piGkCppKWB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019

The Blues go back on the power play:

#NHLBruins to the kill. Danton Heinen whistled for a "trip"…. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019

Zdeno Chara is back on the Bruins’ bench:

Second period

End of the 2nd: Bruins 2, Blues 2

Here are some marathon shifts the Bruins have worked in the period as St. Louis kept up the pressure:

During that onslaught before Clifton's penalty, these were some Bruins shift lengths as they got pinned in deep:

Coyle- 3:19

Clifton- 3:06

McAvoy- 2:33

Johansson- 2:08 — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) June 4, 2019

GOAL, Bruins (2-2): Brandon Carlo scores a short-handed goal:

Blues get another power play after a frantic few minutes. St. Louis still leads 2-1:

And it ends with him getting sent to the penalty box. https://t.co/cMbOU7sjiG — Boston.com Bruins News (@BDCBruins) June 4, 2019

The Bruins killed another power play:

Coyle out of the box. #NHLBruins make the kill. https://t.co/qexfP4SBx8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019

Zdeno Chara took a deflected shot to the face:

Chara to the room for some dental work. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 4, 2019

Zdeno Chara takes a deflected shot to the face pic.twitter.com/Lp5lpKm7JY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2019

The Blues were physical in the first period:

Blues with 24 hits in the first period. Hurt locker. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) June 4, 2019

First period

End of the 1st: Blues 2, Bruins 1

GOAL, Blues (2-1): Vladimir Tarasenko scores on the rebound to give St. Louis the lead again.

GOAL, Bruins (1-1): Charlie Coyle scores to tie it up.

Charlie Coyle has nine goals in 21 playoff games after scoring 12 in 81 during the regular season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 4, 2019

Early goals are a Blues theme:

Ryan O'Reilly lit the lamp just 43 seconds into Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues have now scored 12 goals this Postseason within the first two minutes of a period, matching the NHL record. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/SErgTzn8CQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2019

An early push for the Blues:

Blues with a 6-2 edge in scoring chances so far . Both chances generated by the Coyle line. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 4, 2019

GOAL, Blues (1-0): St. Louis takes the lead after just 43 seconds.

It only took O'Reilly 43 seconds to open the scoring! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jarN0zblix — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 4, 2019

St. Louis scores 43 seconds in. 1-0 Blues. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019

Pregame

The Bruins’ Game 4 hype video:

Charlie Coyle’s take on Game 4:

.@CharlieCoyle_3 on the #NHLBruins to tonight's Game 4: "You always want to be better, you can always be better. A few guys have said it even after [Game 3], we feel like we can be better in certain situations." pic.twitter.com/Ect8qqCj3D — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 3, 2019

How the Bruins spent their off-day:

"Got @JDebrusk behind me getting ready for his debut as a waiter in that outfit!" 😂 Noel Acciari checks in from the @NHLBruins off-day. #StanleyCup Confidential pic.twitter.com/JfRph0oSFR — NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2019

Patrice Bergeron is moving up the all-time rankings:

Patrice Bergeron moved into a tie with Phil Esposito for second place on the @NHLBruins all-time playoff points list. Only Ray Bourque (161) has registered more. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/6vmUcrpLR9 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 3, 2019

