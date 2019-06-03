Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Updates and analysis
Stay tuned for all of the updates and highlights.
The Bruins face the Blues in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in St. Louis. Boston leads the series 2-1 after a convincing 7-2 win in Game 3.
Keep up to date on all of the highlights as the game develops.
Third period
GOAL, Blues (3-2): St. Louis retakes the lead.
Ryan O'Reilly having himself a night! 👏
The @StLouisBlues regain the lead! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/aX7QCVGZ0I
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2019
Bruins go on the power play:
Bruins PP as Bouwmeester high-sticks Coyle.
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 4, 2019
Zdeno Chara is on the bench, but hasn’t stepped foot back on the ice in the third period:
4:00 into P3, Chara yet to get off B's bench. On bench, encouraging players as they return from shifts.
— Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) June 4, 2019
Update: Bruins kill off another power play.
B's kill off that "penalty" https://t.co/piGkCppKWB
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019
The Blues go back on the power play:
#NHLBruins to the kill. Danton Heinen whistled for a "trip"….
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019
Zdeno Chara is back on the Bruins’ bench:
FISHBOWL CHARA pic.twitter.com/mbmy9OTVsb
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2019
Second period
End of the 2nd: Bruins 2, Blues 2
Here are some marathon shifts the Bruins have worked in the period as St. Louis kept up the pressure:
During that onslaught before Clifton's penalty, these were some Bruins shift lengths as they got pinned in deep:
Coyle- 3:19
Clifton- 3:06
McAvoy- 2:33
Johansson- 2:08
— Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) June 4, 2019
GOAL, Bruins (2-2): Brandon Carlo scores a short-handed goal:
.@1996_Carlo with a shorty to tie the game! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/vlVJkH8fZO
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 4, 2019
Blues get another power play after a frantic few minutes. St. Louis still leads 2-1:
And it ends with him getting sent to the penalty box. https://t.co/cMbOU7sjiG
— Boston.com Bruins News (@BDCBruins) June 4, 2019
The Bruins killed another power play:
Coyle out of the box. #NHLBruins make the kill. https://t.co/qexfP4SBx8
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019
Zdeno Chara took a deflected shot to the face:
Chara to the room for some dental work.
— Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 4, 2019
Zdeno Chara takes a deflected shot to the face pic.twitter.com/Lp5lpKm7JY
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2019
The Blues were physical in the first period:
Blues with 24 hits in the first period. Hurt locker.
— Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) June 4, 2019
Puck dropped on the second.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/VtVlwFol2o
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019
First period
End of the 1st: Blues 2, Bruins 1
GOAL, Blues (2-1): Vladimir Tarasenko scores on the rebound to give St. Louis the lead again.
.@tara9191 puts the @StLouisBlues back in the lead! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NZUNFdYvWT
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 4, 2019
GOAL, Bruins (1-1): Charlie Coyle scores to tie it up.
.@CharlieCoyle_3 ties the game! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/iuNYoMnD0v
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 4, 2019
Charlie Coyle has nine goals in 21 playoff games after scoring 12 in 81 during the regular season.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 4, 2019
Early goals are a Blues theme:
Ryan O'Reilly lit the lamp just 43 seconds into Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Blues have now scored 12 goals this Postseason within the first two minutes of a period, matching the NHL record.
h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/SErgTzn8CQ
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2019
An early push for the Blues:
Blues with a 6-2 edge in scoring chances so far . Both chances generated by the Coyle line.
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 4, 2019
GOAL, Blues (1-0): St. Louis takes the lead after just 43 seconds.
It only took O'Reilly 43 seconds to open the scoring! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jarN0zblix
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 4, 2019
St. Louis scores 43 seconds in. 1-0 Blues.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019
Pregame
The Bruins’ Game 4 hype video:
Focus on the details.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/3GRX79kaDg
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 3, 2019
Charlie Coyle’s take on Game 4:
.@CharlieCoyle_3 on the #NHLBruins to tonight's Game 4: "You always want to be better, you can always be better. A few guys have said it even after [Game 3], we feel like we can be better in certain situations." pic.twitter.com/Ect8qqCj3D
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 3, 2019
How the Bruins spent their off-day:
"Got @JDebrusk behind me getting ready for his debut as a waiter in that outfit!" 😂
Noel Acciari checks in from the @NHLBruins off-day. #StanleyCup Confidential pic.twitter.com/JfRph0oSFR
— NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2019
Patrice Bergeron is moving up the all-time rankings:
Patrice Bergeron moved into a tie with Phil Esposito for second place on the @NHLBruins all-time playoff points list. Only Ray Bourque (161) has registered more. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/6vmUcrpLR9
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 3, 2019
Pregame reading
- Sports Q: Who should be the Bruins’ banner captain for Game 5?
- Blues will get defenseman Vince Dunn back for Game 4
- David Perron is fashioning himself as a villain in the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final
- The Bruins’ potent depth is giving the Blues fits, and the Stanley Cup Final is tilting Boston’s way
- Boston’s latest would-be champs are truly Boston’s
- Bruins’ power play scoring at an historic pace ahead of Game 4 in St. Louis
- Bruins staying composed through Blues’ physical temptations
- Blues coach Craig Berube unhappy with officiating