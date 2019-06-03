Boston’s latest would-be champs are truly Boston’s

BOSTON — The Bruins are two victories in the Stanley Cup finals from extending Boston’s reign of championship gluttony — 12 titles in an 18-year stretch that reached full-bloom obnoxiousness in February with, yawn, yet another Patriots triumph in the Super Bowl.

They are also two victories over the St. Louis Blues from doing something that few of those teams, for all of their greatness, ever accomplished.

From the curse-breaking 2004 Red Sox to the Celtics in 2008 to even the Stanley Cup-winning group of Bruins in 2011, what those Boston teams lacked — and these Bruins have, in relative abundance — are actual players from Boston, or close to it.

With a few exceptions, none of the other champions boasted players who were born, and grew up, in Massachusetts. Cover your thumb, and you’d still be able to count them all. The 2007 Red Sox had reliever Manny Delcarmen, a city kid from the West Roxbury neighborhood. The Patriots had defensive lineman Chris Sullivan (North Attleboro) and tight end Jermaine Wiggins (East Boston) in 2002 and defensive back Obi Melifonwu (Grafton) this year. That’s it.

With apologies to Jerry Seinfeld, Boston fans, like many sports fans these days, have been rooting for little more than laundry in the 21st century.

Now come this season’s Bruins. Their roster features three Bay Staters in Charlie Coyle (Weymouth), a forward with size and speed; Chris Wagner (Walpole), a bottom-six forward with verve and penalty-killing prowess; and Matt Grzelcyk (Charlestown), a defenseman as adept retrieving the puck as moving it up ice.

A four-year player at Boston University, Grzelcyk has done perhaps the most “Bostony” thing an athlete can do: He scored the overtime winner in the 2015 Beanpot championship, an annual tournament featuring the city’s four top college hockey teams. It happened on the TD Garden ice that Grzelcyk’s father, John, for 52 years a member of the Bull Gang crew that transitions the arena for various events, had helped set.

Coyle also starred at BU, and when the Minnesota Wild traded him to the Bruins in February, defenseman Torey Krug joked that he had never seen Wagner — who played with Coyle on the South Shore Kings, a junior team based in Foxborough, home of the Patriots — smile more.

.@CharlieCoyle_3 is three wins away from hoisting the #StanleyCup for his hometown team and there's no one more excited or proud than his family. pic.twitter.com/kRL88yxjmf — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 29, 2019

“You don’t want to talk about it that much with your family and friends, because you sound cocky to a point,” said Wagner, who is out with an arm injury sustained blocking a shot in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. “Like, ‘Can you believe I play for the Bruins? Can you believe we’re in the Stanley Cup Finals?’”

Indeed, Wagner, Grzelcyk and Coyle are anomalies in the modern world of professional sports, where the roulette wheel has to spin a certain way for players to land in their hometowns. However sainted Tom Brady is in these parts, he wanted to kiss the Lombardi Trophy wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey. A fervid Lakers fan growing up, Paul Pierce beat them with the Celtics, the team he once hated.

Since the concept of territorial rights to prospects in North American sports disintegrated long ago, players are essentially subject to circumstances beyond their control, like the draft and the whims of general managers. Free agency does allow some to return, like Wagner or Blues winger Patrick Maroon — who grew up south of St. Louis and signed there last summer, in part to be closer to his son.

This phenomenon tends to happen more frequently in regions associated with particular sports — as Texas and Florida are with football, for instance — but also in the NHL, given the preponderance of players hailing from certain fertile areas in Canada and the United States.

Advertisement

While Massachusetts has produced its share of stars in other sports, it is far more renowned as a wellspring of hockey talent, having produced more NHL players (201), according to Hockey Reference, than every state but Minnesota (271).

“You can do an X-ray of Boston sports, and the heart would be a hockey puck-shaped pump,” said Richard Johnson, curator of the Boston Sports Museum. “And that’s what’s so charming about these Bruins. They really have the greatest amount of home cooking in a while.”

Johnson suspected that a sizable chunk of the fan base shared a deeper connection with this team because of the local players, backing them the way the crowds along Boylston Street would urge a native toward the finish line in the Boston Marathon.

Since the 1973-74 campaign, at least one Massachusetts-born player has skated for the Bruins in all but three seasons. And yet a Massachusetts-born player hasn’t won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins since Myles Lane in 1929.

Considering the quality and quantity of local Bruins over the years and also the sustained relevance of the team, which is playing in its 18th finals since 1929, the drought seems almost implausible. At least it surprised former Bruins forward Andy Brickley, the pride of Melrose, Massachusetts, Lane’s hometown.

“Come on,” he said. “I would have thought there would have been at least one. Well, what an opportunity then.”

Brickley himself had one, in 1990. He grew up rooting for Mike Milbury of Walpole, then a Bruins defenseman, and ended up playing on a Milbury-coached Bruins team that had the most points in the regular season but lost to Edmonton in the finals.

Brickley said he doesn’t have many regrets. But not winning a Cup in Boston is one of them, and so he relates to Coyle, who said he wanted to win as much for the city, for his friends and family, as to fulfill a childhood ambition.

“You take ownership of the local guys because you’re just so proud of them,” said Brickley, now an analyst for NESN. “The fans kind of live through you, that opportunity that they didn’t have. There’s an extra sense of meaning, of being an trailblazer.”

Coyle said he receives far more text messages after games now than he did in Minnesota. Grzelcyk, raised about a mile from TD Garden, plays on the ice where his dad would sneak him in to skate for a few hours when the Bruins were leaving town before the Bull Gang laid the floorboards for the Celtics.

Grzelcyk hadn’t been drafted yet in 2011, so he attended the victory parade as a fan, wearing a Bruins T-shirt. Crammed into the throng by Boston Common, with hundreds of thousands of other die-hards, he raised a miniature replica of the Stanley Cup, made of tin foil by a friend.

“I’m sure I could dig up some photos,” he said.

As fans at TD Garden bellowed “We want the Cup” across the first two games, the Blues and the Bruins engaged in a brand of hockey that challenged the sport’s evolution. The teams have the requisite skill and speed to thrive in today’s NHL, but also the brawn and physicality, in excess, that once populated the league. The finals have unspooled as if contested by the fiercest of rivals, with hostility flowing from every check finished and punch thrown.

One such check might wind up sidelining Grzelcyk for the rest of the series, an elbow leveled by Oskar Sundqvist early in Game 2 that caused an apparent head injury.

Oskar Sundqvist hits #Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk from behind late in the 1st and gets two minutes for boarding. Do you think 2 minutes was enough? 🤔 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/byrlK1nv8n — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) May 30, 2019

Unlike other mileposts in his hockey life, being a bystander in the Cup finals is not what Grzelcyk envisioned as a boy, pretending he wore the Bruins’ black-and-gold sweater, their spoked-B logo above his heart.

But with two more victories, he will be a champion nonetheless, and a rare one at that: After once cheering for the immortals in duck boats, Grzelcyk soon could be riding in one himself.