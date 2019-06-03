Blues will get defenseman Vince Dunn back for Game 4

"We’re going to get a big player back."

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Alex Pietrangelo (27) skate back to the bench after a score against the Dallas Stars by Dunn during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vince Dunn is 2-5—7 in 16 playoff games this year. –AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
By
2:05 PM

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn will re-enter the lineup for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, coach Craig Berube announced Monday at Enterprise Center.

“I think he’ll be fine,’’ Berube said. “He’s ready to play, he’s 100 percent, he wants to go, and he wants to play. We’re going to get a big player back.’’

Dunn, who has been sidelined since taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, skated in place of veteran Robert Bortuzzo and alongside Carl Gunnarsson during St. Louis’s morning session. The 22-year-old Ontario native noted that there is still discomfort in his mouth, but he expressed an eagerness to return to the ice.

Advertisement

“It feels like I have a mouthguard in at all times,’’ Dunn said. “There’s a lot of things going on in my mouth right now. It’s not the easiest to be eating things.

“Other than that, I can’t really complain. I’m here in the Finals. It’s very special to me. It’s very special to all of us.’’

The focus of Dunn’s first couple of shifts will be on getting settled, before he looks to be more aggressive. Berube praised his ability to move the puck and help the team transition from defense to offense. In 78 regular-season games this year, Dunn tallied 12 goals and 23 assists.

Dunn will not wear any additional protective gear. He did try using a face shield but ditched it because it impaired his vision.

“It’s going to be intense right away, but he’ll get into it,’’ Berube said. “He’ll make good plays on the puck like he always does. I expect the same Vince Dunn we’ve seen.’’

“The more I practiced, the faster I was catching up to things,’’ said Dunn. “I got to feel like myself out there. I want to be able to be effective. I want to be the player that I was when I was taken out.’’

Advertisement

The time away has been challenging for Dunn, who played in each of the Blues’ playoff games before going down. He said he doesn’t know how much weight he’s lost because he hasn’t stepped on a scale, but he has tried his best to maintain his conditioning and as balanced a diet as possible.

“You start to get a little uncomfortable when you’re away from the rink for so long and not in your routine,’’ Dunn said. “It’s nice to be back, back with the guys and back in the dressing room.’’

Sanford stays in lineup

Forward Zach Sanford, who registered an assist in his Stanley Cup Final debut in Game 3, will remain in the lineup, in place of Robby Fabbri.

Buy Tickets

“I thought he had a real good game,’’ Berube said. “I thought that was a real good line last game for us. I thought he was strong on the puck. He’s got good hands, he’s got real good puck skills, and I thought that he had composure with the puck and he moved his feet.’’

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Julian Edelman
Media
Showtime is releasing a Julian Edelman documentary June 3, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Bill Belichick Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should be the Bruins' banner captain for Game 5? June 3, 2019 | 2:08 PM
Adley Rutschman MLB Draft
Red Sox
Why the Red Sox don't have a 1st-round pick in tonight's MLB Draft June 3, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin Killington
Skiing
Killington's World Cup ski race will continue through 2020 June 3, 2019 | 12:55 PM
David Perron St. Louis Blues Tuukka Rask
Bruins
David Perron is fashioning himself as a villain in the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final June 3, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Terrific? Tom Brady ticks off Mets fans with his trademark request. June 3, 2019 | 12:36 PM
New England Revolution 2-1 Galaxy
Soccer
3 takeaways from Bruce Arena's Revolution coaching debut June 3, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Bill Belichick lacrosse
Sports News
Bill Belichick's humorous explanation for what position Tom Brady would play in lacrosse June 3, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
The Bruins' potent depth is giving the Blues fits, and the Stanley Cup Final is tilting Boston's way June 3, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Charlie Coyle Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues
Bruins
Boston’s latest would-be champs are truly Boston’s June 3, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Torey Krug Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins' power play scoring at an historic pace ahead of Game 4 in St. Louis June 3, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals June 3, 2019 | 8:03 AM
David Price Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Commentary: What we learned from this weekend's Red Sox-Yankees series June 3, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Juan Agudelo Cristian Penilla New England Revolution
Soccer
Revolution beat LA Galaxy on the road, 2-1 June 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price earns first win in Yankee Stadium with the Red Sox in 8-5 victory June 3, 2019 | 7:30 AM
St. Louis' David Perron faces off with Boston's Tuukka Rask after they collided during the second period of Game 3.
Bruins
Bruins staying composed through Blues' physical temptations June 2, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Bruins
Blues coach Craig Berube unhappy with Stanley Cup officiating June 2, 2019 | 5:39 PM
Chara Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
Don Cherry praises Zdeno Chara for 'tormenting' Blues' top goal scorer June 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Celtics
Kerr: It's 'feasible' that Durant may play after 1 practice June 2, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Keuchel, Kimbrel can sign without compensation Monday June 2, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Gronk Bus pulls up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, June 2.
Patriots
Gronk Bus arrives at Gillette Stadium for 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off June 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Red Sox
Getting to be time for 2019 Red Sox to declare their intention June 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand attempts a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant Game 3 win over the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:51 AM
Bruins power play Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins power play perfect in historically efficient Game 3 June 2, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Charlie Coyle
Bruins
Three goals in three minutes: How a barrage of scoring buried the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins center Sean Kuraly celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 3 on Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins crush St. Louis Blues, 7-2, take 2-1 series lead June 1, 2019 | 11:16 PM
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Yankees bullpen covers 5 1/3 scoreless innings in 5-3 win over Red Sox June 1, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Torey Krug Bruins Stanley Cup 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Bruins take 2-1 series lead with dominant performance June 1, 2019 | 7:37 PM
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Champions League final soccer match Saturday.
Soccer
Liverpool beats Tottenham to win 6th European Cup June 1, 2019 | 6:41 PM
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference.
NHL
The NFL has been consumed by the concussion issue. Why hasn't the NHL? June 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM