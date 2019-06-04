‘We didn’t stop for 60 minutes’: The Blues were determined to be relentless in Game 4

Charlie McAvoy takes a seat in front of the Boston bench after a hard hit from the Blues’ Zach Sanford. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
12:45 AM

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Blues victory almost seemed inevitable in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night at Enterprise Center.

“We were relentless, I thought,’’ coach Craig Berube said after his team’s 4-2 victory that evened the series, 2-2. “Like, we didn’t stop for 60 minutes. That’s how I look at the game. Guys were just hounding pucks, on pucks, working, reloading, and doing all the little things right.’’

Less than two minutes remaining in the game, center Brayden Schenn’s empty-netter served as the capper to a night that was the Blues’ to blow. The sellout crowd at Enterprise Center rejoiced, proudly caroling “Gloria’’ and whipping its rally towels with great fervor.

Advertisement

Moments earlier, center Ryan O’Reilly had notched the game-winner when he knocked home a rebound off the pads of Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask. The score was O’Reilly’s second of the night, as his goals sandwiched an aggressive, effective stretch of hockey by the Blues. Forty-three seconds after puck drop, O’Reilly pushed a wraparound goal past Rask for an early spark. The attack continued throughout the night, with the Blues out-shooting the Bruins 38-23.

“I was just kind of getting back to that mindset of leaving it all out there,’’ O’Reilly said. “Stop overthinking the game and just kind of trust yourself more. That’s kind of as a team what we did. From start to finish, guys kept playing.’’

Increased discipline allowed the Blues to find their offensive rhythm as the game went on. No penalties were called in the first period, much to the delight of Berube, who had cried foul over the officiating just a day prior. Only seven penalties — four on the Bruins and three on the Blues — were whistled in the game, a series-low.

“I felt our team had a calmness about them today,’’ Berube said. “Practice was crisp and calm. I thought it was really good. I knew our guys were going to be ready tonight.’’

Advertisement

For nearly two-thirds of the contest, St. Louis also was able to take advantage of a depleted defensive corps. Bruins veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara exited the game after getting clocked with a puck to the mouth early in the second period. After falling to the ice, he rose with blood dripping from his mouth and was quickly escorted to the dressing room.

Down to just five defensemen for the second time in three games, Boston managed to survive the remainder of the frame without Chara, who returned to the bench — sporting a new helmet with a protective face shield — for the third period. His presence ultimately proved to be solely for moral support, as he did not return to action.

Buy Tickets

Though Boston didn’t surrender any goals in the second, Chara’s void was certainly felt. The Bruins failed to clear the puck out of their zone for nearly three minutes, generating an exhausting shift for rookie Connor Clifton. The span ultimately ended when Clifton was sent to the penalty box for high sticking.

Berube said the second period was “as good as [he’s] seen [his team] play in a while.’’

Monday night’s victory marked the fourth Game 4 the Blues have won this postseason. In each of their series this postseason, the team has won after trailing 1-2 — a testament to its resiliency.

“We’re a good team that responds pretty well,’’ left winger Pat Maroon said. “I’m happy. This team never gives up. When our backs against the wall, we just keep fighting, keep grinding. We do a good job of just sticking with it.’’

“The city’s been waiting a long time for this,’’ added team captain Alex Pietrangelo. “We weren’t too proud of the last game, so we really had to grab it.’’

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins
Rebounds plague goaltenders in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final June 4, 2019 | 12:30 AM
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates with David Perron (57) after O'Reilly scored his second goal of the game during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-all June 4, 2019 | 12:20 AM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara bloodied but unbowed after taking puck to the mouth June 3, 2019 | 9:51 PM
Bruins Stanley Cup Game 4
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Blues tie series with 4-2 win June 3, 2019 | 7:23 PM
Sean McDonough
Red Sox
Sean McDonough to call Red Sox games in London June 3, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Julian Edelman
Media
Showtime is releasing a Julian Edelman documentary June 3, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Bill Belichick Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should be the Bruins' banner captain for Game 5? June 3, 2019 | 2:08 PM
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Alex Pietrangelo (27) skate back to the bench after a score against the Dallas Stars by Dunn during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bruins
Blues will get defenseman Vince Dunn back for Game 4 June 3, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Adley Rutschman MLB Draft
Red Sox
Why the Red Sox don't have a 1st-round pick in tonight's MLB Draft June 3, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin Killington
Skiing
Killington's World Cup ski race will continue through 2020 June 3, 2019 | 12:55 PM
David Perron St. Louis Blues Tuukka Rask
Bruins
David Perron is fashioning himself as a villain in the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final June 3, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Terrific? Tom Brady ticks off Mets fans with his trademark request. June 3, 2019 | 12:36 PM
New England Revolution 2-1 Galaxy
Soccer
3 takeaways from Bruce Arena's Revolution coaching debut June 3, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Bill Belichick lacrosse
Sports News
Bill Belichick's humorous explanation for what position Tom Brady would play in lacrosse June 3, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
The Bruins' potent depth is giving the Blues fits, and the Stanley Cup Final is tilting Boston's way June 3, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Charlie Coyle Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues
Bruins
Boston’s latest would-be champs are truly Boston’s June 3, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Torey Krug Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins' power play scoring at an historic pace ahead of Game 4 in St. Louis June 3, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals June 3, 2019 | 8:03 AM
David Price Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Commentary: What we learned from this weekend's Red Sox-Yankees series June 3, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Juan Agudelo Cristian Penilla New England Revolution
Soccer
Revolution beat LA Galaxy on the road, 2-1 June 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price earns first win in Yankee Stadium with the Red Sox in 8-5 victory June 3, 2019 | 7:30 AM
St. Louis' David Perron faces off with Boston's Tuukka Rask after they collided during the second period of Game 3.
Bruins
Bruins staying composed through Blues' physical temptations June 2, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Bruins
Blues coach Craig Berube unhappy with Stanley Cup officiating June 2, 2019 | 5:39 PM
Chara Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
Don Cherry praises Zdeno Chara for 'tormenting' Blues' top goal scorer June 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Celtics
Kerr: It's 'feasible' that Durant may play after 1 practice June 2, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Keuchel, Kimbrel can sign without compensation Monday June 2, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Gronk Bus pulls up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, June 2.
Patriots
Gronk Bus arrives at Gillette Stadium for 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off June 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Red Sox
Getting to be time for 2019 Red Sox to declare their intention June 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand attempts a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant Game 3 win over the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:51 AM
Bruins power play Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins power play perfect in historically efficient Game 3 June 2, 2019 | 1:10 AM