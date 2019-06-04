Bruce Cassidy called out the Bruins’ forwards after Game 4 loss
"They’ve got to pull their weight."
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy understands that his team might be shorthanded on defense when the Stanley Cup Final returns to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday.
With Matt Grzelcyk already out (and uncertain to return), and Zdeno Chara’s status now up in the air after a Game 4 injury in Monday’s 4-2 loss, the Bruins could potentially be down multiple defensemen. The burden, in Cassidy’s view, now passes to Boston’s forwards.
“We’ve talked a lot about the defense here,” said Cassidy after the Game 4 loss. “Personally, I think our forwards have got to do a way better job with our [defense] out.
“The onus has to go on them,” Cassidy continued. “They’ve got to pull their weight in terms of puck support and helping out the [defense], finishing some plays.”
Boston’s inability to sustain any offense was clear in Game 4. The Bruins managed just one shot on goal during two power plays (following the four-goal special teams performance in Game 3). And Boston was outshot 38-23 in total.
Cassidy also pointed blame at himself and the rest of the coaching staff.
“Obviously with [Zdeno] out…the onus becomes on us more as far as a staff to coach,” Cassidy explained. The remaining defensemen are a younger contingent.
“They’re young. You’ve got Clifton, you’ve got McAvoy, you’ve got Carlo, these kids are young. Torey [Krug’s] been around, and [John] Moore, but they’re not old, grizzled veterans, so we have to coach them up. That’s our challenge going into Game 5. We have to do a better job with them as a staff.”
🎥 Bruce Cassidy on Zdeno Chara's status: "Very uncomfortable, was advised not to return to play. Had some stitches, probably some dental work in the near future. He wanted to come out on the bench and be with his teammates…I don't know his status for Game 5." pic.twitter.com/ToRAYWABOg
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019