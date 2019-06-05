Zdeno Chara’s status remains unclear ahead of Game 5

Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday that he may dress seven defensemen in Game 5 if neither Zdeno Chara nor Matt Grzelcyk can play.

Stanley Cup Final Bruins Blues
The Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Boston for Game 5 at TD Garden. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
Andrew Mahoney
12:05 PM

The Zdeno Chara watch continues. Reports have circulated that the Bruins captain suffered a broken jaw, but the team has yet to disclose the extent of Chara’s injury or whether he would be available to play in Game 5.

Coach Bruce Cassidy did give a glimpse into the team’s thinking if both Chara and Matt Grzelcyk are unavailable for Game 5.

“If we are out two D, Griz and Zee, we might have to play seven defensemen. Putting guys in that haven’t played a ton,’’ said Cassidy.

“Maybe you got to look at how does this best work out to use a guy situationally, take Zee’s PK minutes, if the other guys match up, which of course would be reaching into an area that a young kid hasn’t played in the playoffs at all. You have to be careful there.’’

Some indications of Chara’s status could begin to emerge Wednesday morning when the Bruins hold a practice – will Chara be there or not?

Things to know

The Bruins have been tied 2-2 in the Final on four previous occasions, losing Game 5 each time, but winning the Cup once (2011 vs. VAN). The Blues will play a Game 5 for the first time ever in the Stanley Cup Final . . . Regardless of the Game 5 outcome, the Bruins own an all-time series record of 18-16 (.529) when a best-of-seven is tied after four games; the Blues are 10-15 (.400) in that scenario.

TOPICS: Bruins
