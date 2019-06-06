Here are the Bruins’ banner captains so far in the 2019 NHL playoffs

Who will appear at TD Garden for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final?

Boston Bruins Banner Captain 2011
Members of the 2011 Bruins team that last won the Stanley Cup served as banner captains to kick off the 2019 Cup Final. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
In recent years, the Bruins have routinely invited prominent Boston sports figures to pump up the TD Garden crowd during the NHL playoffs. In this season’s Stanley Cup Final run, everyone from Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman to a number of members from the last Bruins team to win the Stanley Cup in 2011 have made appearances.

On Monday, Boston.com columnist Chad Finn suggested Tom Brady should wave the flag at Game 5.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but here is a look at who has served as fan banner captains this spring:

Round 1 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: The Bruins did not feature a banner captain ahead of the very first game of the 2019 NHL playoffs.

Game 2: Rob Gronkowski and Special Olympics athlete Matt Millet energetically kicked off a 4-1 win for the Bruins.

Game 5: Former Bruins center Marc Savard waved the flag before a 2-1 loss to Toronto alongside Special Olympics athlete Tyler Lagasse.

Game 7: Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman joined the crowd to cheer for the Bruins at home as they eliminated the Leafs in a 5-1 win. Edelman pumped the crowd up during the first period by chugging a beer during a break in the action.

The Celtics were in attendance to watch the Bruins advance to the second round, too.

Round 2 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1: Celtics forward Jaylen Brown came back for more scarcely 48 hours later alongside Special Olympics athlete Beth Donahue. The Bruins won Game 1 in overtime by a score of 3-2.

Game 2: Olympic gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman waved the flag alongside Special Olympics athlete Danny Miller for Game 2, which the Bruins lost in double overtime, 3-2.

Game 5: Patriots center David Andrews and Special Olympics athlete Justin Oates were on hand for Game 5 against the Blue Jackets, the last home game for the Bruins in round two. Andrews took a note from Edelman’s appearance in round one and appeared to pull a beer from his back pocket while Oates waved the flag.

Eastern Conference finals vs. the Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Legendary Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque (1979-2000) earned banner captain status ahead of the start of the Carolina series. The Bruins won Game 1 by a score of 5-2.

Game 2: No. 4, Bobby Orr. Orr is largely considered the Bruins’ all-time best player, and the team brought him out to wave the flag ahead of a 6-2 win. The Bruins would ultimately sweep this series, making Game 2 the last home game in the Eastern Conference finals.

Stanley Cup Final vs. the St. Louis Blues

Game 1: Members of the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins team kicked off the Stanley Cup Final at the Garden. Andrew Ference, Michael Ryder, Rich Peverley, Shawn Thornton, Gregory Campbell, Daniel Paille, and Chris Kelly all took part in pumping up the crowd and cheering on the current team before this year’s Cup Final series started. The Bruins won Game 1 by a score of 4-2.

Game 2: Bill Belichick himself waved the flag ahead of Game 2, which the Bruins lost to the Blues in overtime.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
