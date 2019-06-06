Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Game 5: Updates and analysis

The Bruins and Blues return to TD Garden for Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. The series is tied 2-2 after St. Louis emerged victorious 4-2 in Game 4.

Stay tuned for all of the analysis and highlights.

Third period

The power play slump goes on:

The Bruins are now 0-for-3 on the power play tonight and 0-for-5 since going 4-for-4 in Game 3. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 7, 2019

The Bruins power play gets another chance:

Bruins with a somewhat huge power play 3:09 into the third. — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) June 7, 2019

Chara arrived late, but is back on ice:

Chara late to the bench to start the third period. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 7, 2019

Second period

End of the 2nd: Blues 1, Bruins 0

David Krejci saved a goal:

Not a penalty:

Great save by Krejci, but also Y-I-K-E-S that hold on Krug. pic.twitter.com/pUH5VYi9yi — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019

A reversal of power play fortune:

Since going 4-for-4 on 4 shots on the PP in Game 3, Boston is 0-for-4 with five shots. Blues doing a much better job of getting sticks in lanes and breaking up plays, keeping Bruins from tons of zone time. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 7, 2019

The power play didn’t go well, Blues still lead 1-0:

It took 1:18 for the Bruins to get set up on the PP — DJ Bean (ORIGINAL TWEETER) (@DJ_Bean) June 7, 2019

Bruins go on the power play:

Pastrnak draws an interference penalty on Perron. — Bruins Daily (@BruinsDaily) June 7, 2019

A theme from the postseason:

The Blues have scored a goal in the opening minute of a period for the 5th time this postseason, which passes the Golden Knights for the most in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/g1STfCBSnY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2019

Advertisement

GOAL, Blues (1-0): St. Louis endured the siege in the first period and gets the first goal of the game.

O'Reilly opens the scoring early in the 2nd period! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AEn7Oc171R — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 7, 2019

Second period has begun:

First period

End of the 1st: Bruins 0, Blues 0

Scoreless in the first after saves like these. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HEvAun95nb — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 7, 2019

Tuukka Rask with a big save:

Huge stop by Tuukka Rask on David Perron. pic.twitter.com/6MSEdBvWkY — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019

An early point of contention:

Marcus Johansson has returned to the ice after taking this hit from Ivan Barbashev #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/zr1dSj5k0D — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 7, 2019

Brad Marchand called for slashing:

Brad Marchand to the box. Blues power play upcoming. — Boston.com Bruins News (@BDCBruins) June 7, 2019

Some early physicality:

Torey Krug says hello to Alexander Steen. pic.twitter.com/Ajl6Ep1Qy8 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019

Bruins off to a better start, but still tied 0-0:

Bruins lead the Blues in shots, 13-4. Boston totaled 23 shots in all of Game 4. — Boston.com Bruins News (@BDCBruins) June 7, 2019

Bruins get an early power play:

#NHLBruins to the power play! St. Louis flips it out of play at 6:27 of the first. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019

Chara definitely didn’t ease into the first period:

So much for the Captain taking it easy tonight #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/M6rznvKVvk — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 7, 2019

Zdeno Chara’s pregame introduction was greeted by thunderous applause:

Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson were two of the banner captains:

Sanderson to Orr. Again. That legendary duo joins @SpOlympicsMA athlete Missie Kennedy as tonight’s fan banner captains! pic.twitter.com/yzsnpZITgU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019

Pregame

Chara on ice, but no Grzelcyk:

Tuukka – and Big Zee – lead us out.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/9hkKByoZ6g — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019

Chara second behind Rask out for warmups. Crowd roars when they see him. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 6, 2019

Matt Grzelcyk is not on the ice for warmups. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019

The Bruins’ Game 5 hype video:

Zdeno Chara arriving at TD Garden for Game 5:

David Pastrnak interrupted Charlie Coyle’s interview for an autograph:

Charlie Coyle takes today's #OnTheFly question from @natalievb16. Send us a question you have for a player and you could win flights from @JetBlue. pic.twitter.com/ZLb4fmDavh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019

One assist away from Orr:

David Krejci needs 1 assist to tie Bobby Orr for 2nd most in the postseason in #NHLBruins history — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 6, 2019

Pregame reading