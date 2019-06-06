Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Game 5: Updates and analysis
Follow along for the latest updates and highlights.
The Bruins and Blues return to TD Garden for Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. The series is tied 2-2 after St. Louis emerged victorious 4-2 in Game 4.
Stay tuned for all of the analysis and highlights.
Third period
The power play slump goes on:
The Bruins are now 0-for-3 on the power play tonight and 0-for-5 since going 4-for-4 in Game 3.
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 7, 2019
The Bruins power play gets another chance:
Bruins with a somewhat huge power play 3:09 into the third.
— Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) June 7, 2019
Chara arrived late, but is back on ice:
Chara late to the bench to start the third period.
— Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) June 7, 2019
Second period
End of the 2nd: Blues 1, Bruins 0
David Krejci saved a goal:
Krejci has Tuukka's back. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/OlcuVCpnD7
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 7, 2019
Not a penalty:
Great save by Krejci, but also Y-I-K-E-S that hold on Krug. pic.twitter.com/pUH5VYi9yi
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019
A reversal of power play fortune:
Since going 4-for-4 on 4 shots on the PP in Game 3, Boston is 0-for-4 with five shots. Blues doing a much better job of getting sticks in lanes and breaking up plays, keeping Bruins from tons of zone time. #stlblues
— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 7, 2019
The power play didn’t go well, Blues still lead 1-0:
It took 1:18 for the Bruins to get set up on the PP
— DJ Bean (ORIGINAL TWEETER) (@DJ_Bean) June 7, 2019
Bruins go on the power play:
Pastrnak draws an interference penalty on Perron.
— Bruins Daily (@BruinsDaily) June 7, 2019
A theme from the postseason:
The Blues have scored a goal in the opening minute of a period for the 5th time this postseason, which passes the Golden Knights for the most in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/g1STfCBSnY
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2019
GOAL, Blues (1-0): St. Louis endured the siege in the first period and gets the first goal of the game.
O'Reilly opens the scoring early in the 2nd period! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AEn7Oc171R
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 7, 2019
Second period has begun:
Period 2 is underway.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/g41RaNRpT4
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019
First period
End of the 1st: Bruins 0, Blues 0
Scoreless in the first after saves like these. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HEvAun95nb
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 7, 2019
Tuukka Rask with a big save:
Huge stop by Tuukka Rask on David Perron. pic.twitter.com/6MSEdBvWkY
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019
An early point of contention:
Marcus Johansson has returned to the ice after taking this hit from Ivan Barbashev #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/zr1dSj5k0D
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 7, 2019
Brad Marchand called for slashing:
Brad Marchand to the box. Blues power play upcoming.
— Boston.com Bruins News (@BDCBruins) June 7, 2019
Some early physicality:
Torey Krug says hello to Alexander Steen. pic.twitter.com/Ajl6Ep1Qy8
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019
Bruins off to a better start, but still tied 0-0:
Bruins lead the Blues in shots, 13-4. Boston totaled 23 shots in all of Game 4.
— Boston.com Bruins News (@BDCBruins) June 7, 2019
Bruins get an early power play:
#NHLBruins to the power play! St. Louis flips it out of play at 6:27 of the first.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019
Chara definitely didn’t ease into the first period:
So much for the Captain taking it easy tonight #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/M6rznvKVvk
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 7, 2019
Zdeno Chara’s pregame introduction was greeted by thunderous applause:
Zdeno Chara #StanleyCup Game 5 introduction #NHLBruins #WBZ pic.twitter.com/oy5oVw59I1
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 7, 2019
Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson were two of the banner captains:
Sanderson to Orr. Again.
That legendary duo joins @SpOlympicsMA athlete Missie Kennedy as tonight’s fan banner captains! pic.twitter.com/yzsnpZITgU
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019
Pregame
Chara on ice, but no Grzelcyk:
Tuukka – and Big Zee – lead us out.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/9hkKByoZ6g
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019
Chara second behind Rask out for warmups. Crowd roars when they see him.
— Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 6, 2019
Matt Grzelcyk is not on the ice for warmups. #NHLBruins
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019
The Bruins’ Game 5 hype video:
Focused. Relentless. Together.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/m1HZ3Roizp
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019
Zdeno Chara arriving at TD Garden for Game 5:
📹 Zdeno Chara arriving to @tdgarden for #StanleyCup Final Game 5 #NHLBruins #WBZ pic.twitter.com/LiokohaMhU
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 6, 2019
David Pastrnak interrupted Charlie Coyle’s interview for an autograph:
Charlie Coyle takes today's #OnTheFly question from @natalievb16. Send us a question you have for a player and you could win flights from @JetBlue. pic.twitter.com/ZLb4fmDavh
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 6, 2019
One assist away from Orr:
David Krejci needs 1 assist to tie Bobby Orr for 2nd most in the postseason in #NHLBruins history
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 6, 2019
