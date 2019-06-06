Matt Grzelcyk out for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Grzelcyk will miss his third straight game.

Matt Grzelcyk
Matt Grzelcyk returned to practice Wednesday and also participated in Thursday’s morning skate. –FILE/JOHN TLUMACKI/GLOBE STAFF
By
June 6, 2019

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk did not suit up for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday night at TD Garden.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said after the morning skate that Grzelcyk’s availability would be a game-time decision. Grzelcyk was not on the ice for pregame warm-ups, as he likely remains in concussion protocol. Once he is cleared — a decision to be made by the team physician — the expectation is that he will play. Game 6 is Sunday night in St. Louis.

The 25-year-old Charlestown native missed Games 3 and 4 after suffering a head injury following a nasty hit from behind in Game 2. Blues center Oskar Sundqvist served a one-game suspension for the hit.

Grzelcyk returned to the ice wearing a red, no-contact sweater for Wednesday morning’s practice before fully participating in Thursday’s optional morning skate. He spoke to reporters both days and said Wednesday he was “feeling a lot more like [himself].’’

In 19 games this postseason, Grzelcyk has three goals and four assists. He has averaged 16 minutes of ice time and was part of the team’s second power-play unit.

