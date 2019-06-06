Zdeno Chara participates in morning skate with Bruins

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is participating in the team’s morning skate at TD Garden on Thursday.

Chara, who according to multiple reports has a broken jaw, has a full cage on the front of his helmet. His availability for Thursday’s Game 5 vs. the Blues has yet to be determined.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk are both game-time decisions, adding that team doctors have the final say on whether Chara could attempt to play.

“He was never ruled out,’’ Cassidy said.

Zdeno Chara, bubble cage and broken jaw, on the ice before Game 5. pic.twitter.com/7LmZtbgJWh — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 6, 2019

Chara left Game 4 at 3:07 of the second period Monday night when he took a shot off the mouth. The Bruins captain was reduced to the role of inspirational leader when he returned, sporting a full face shield, to sit on the bench for the start of the third period, forced to watch his team drop a 4-2 decision that evened the series at 2-2.