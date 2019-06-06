Zdeno Chara participates in morning skate with Bruins

Bruce Cassidy said both Chara and Matt Grzelcyk are game-time decisions for Game 5.

Zdeno Chara Bruins NHL
Zdeno Chara was injured in Game 4, but he skated with the team Thursday morning at TD Garden. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
Andrew Mahoney
11:08 AM

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is participating in the team’s morning skate at TD Garden on Thursday.

Chara, who according to multiple reports has a broken jaw, has a full cage on the front of his helmet. His availability for Thursday’s Game 5 vs. the Blues has yet to be determined.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk are both game-time decisions, adding that team doctors have the final say on whether Chara could attempt to play.

“He was never ruled out,’’ Cassidy said.

Chara left Game 4 at 3:07 of the second period Monday night when he took a shot off the mouth. The Bruins captain was reduced to the role of inspirational leader when he returned, sporting a full face shield, to sit on the bench for the start of the third period, forced to watch his team drop a 4-2 decision that evened the series at 2-2.

