Bruins may need to finish Stanley Cup Final without their age-defying captain

Zdeno Chara did not practice on Wednesday.

Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Zdeno Chara wore a face mask on the bench during the third period of Game 4, but he did not play. His status remains uncertain ahead of Game 5. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post
9:29 AM

BOSTON – Blood stains trailed down the front of his jersey and around his grey beard, a fitting look for a captain the Boston Bruins describe as a “warrior.” Zdeno Chara couldn’t do much talking after a puck struck him in the face in the second period of Monday’s Game 4, but even as he was advised against playing, his presence on the bench for the third period spoke volumes of his importance in this Stanley Cup Final.

Chara is believed to have a broken jaw, a potentially series-altering injury with his status uncertain for Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at TD Garden. He didn’t practice Wednesday afternoon, and teammates indicated he wasn’t at the arena. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy seemed to have the most communication with Chara, via text message, and it was “not much,” Cassidy said.

“Obviously Zee’s not here, didn’t skate, so it makes it a little more difficult for him,” Cassidy said. “I’ve always said that: The guys that are skating are obviously a little closer.”

Chara emerged from the locker room for the third period on Monday night in a full cage, sitting on the bench as the Blues scored twice to pull away for a 4-2 win, tying the series at two games apiece. During one stoppage, Chara encouraged his teammates with a few stick taps, and during play, he’d open and close the gate for line changes.

The 42-year-old has been the Bruins’ captain for 13 years, a reliable top-four defenseman the entire time even as his hulking 6-foot-9 frame has stood out in an NHL that’s gotten smaller and shiftier. Boston could get blue-liner Matt Grzelcyk, who suffered a concussion in Game 2, back for Game 5 – he practiced in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday – but losing Chara would be a blow, both for his presence on the ice and off it.

“Of course, when you lose your captain, you try to step up and be good for him,” center Patrice Bergeron said. “It’s the same thing right now: We’re all behind each other and all supportive of each other and that’s why we’re here.”

The Bruins won Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes without Chara, but the team already had a 3-0 cushion in the series, and when the sweep was complete, Chara joined his teammates for the on-ice celebration. Against the Blues, he’d be especially missed on the penalty kill, where John Moore would likely take on more minutes for a unit that had killed 19 straight penalties before St. Louis scored on the power play in Game 3. If Grzelcyk is cleared to play Thursday night, that gives Boston another puck-mover to help break pucks out against a punishing Blues forecheck, but the Bruins then lose some size and physicality without Chara, an area in which they were already at a disadvantage this series.

“This matchup is not good with Zee out, let’s face it,” Cassidy said. “They’re a big, heavy team. You lose that element. But someone else is going to have to step up and I think we do it as a group.”

That Chara might have played his final game of this season is especially unfortunate considering how impressive he’s been this postseason, leading all players with a plus-12 rating and averaging more than 22 minutes per game before getting hurt. Center Matt Cullen was the only NHL player older than him this year, and as the league has changed with the infusion of youth and skill, Chara has admirably adjusted in ways some of his contemporaries failed.

“You’ve got to be a little ahead of the game as far as seeing what’s happening with the players coming in – how skilled they are and how fast they are – the systems, the way the teams are being coached,” Chara said earlier in the series. “And if you’re not, then you’re going to be way behind. So I kind of sensed where the game was going the last few years and tried to work really hard in the offseason and during the season on the ability to read plays better and not being caught in the wrong position or the wrong side of the puck.”

It could be on the Bruins to adjust now, should Chara be sidelined. Though while the prognosis doesn’t seem good, the team knows better than to prematurely rule out their captain.

“We don’t really know right now,” Cassidy said. “There’s a little bit of that hope factor for us as well.”

Advertisement
TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final Washington Post
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Gronk play for the Patriots in 2019? June 6, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Stephen Curry Warriors NBA
NBA
Raptors win Game 3 of NBA Finals 123-109 despite Stephen Curry's 47 points June 6, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots NFL
Patriots
'I'm just trying to improve each day' June 6, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk returns to practice with Bruins June 6, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Zdeno Chara Bruins NHL
Bruins
Blues wearing Bruins down in Stanley Cup Final war of attrition June 6, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Craig Kimbrel pitches in the ninth inning in Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018.
MLB
Cubs win Craig Kimbrel sweepstakes, reportedly agree to deal with closer June 5, 2019 | 10:31 PM
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand skate off the ice after losing to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game Four.
Bruins
Even-strength play requires Bruins' attention June 5, 2019 | 7:32 PM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 5 June 5, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Sebastian Keane Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox draft North Andover pitcher Sebastian Keane June 5, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
What Danny Ainge said about his health, Kyrie Irving, and the Celtics' offseason June 5, 2019 | 2:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps on the field for an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Here's what the New York protest against Tom Brady's nickname trademark request looked like June 5, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Stanley Cup Final Bruins Blues
Bruins
Zdeno Chara's status remains unclear ahead of Game 5 June 5, 2019 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady 2019
Patriots
Tom Brady scared Patriots fans about retirement with a Jay-Z quote June 5, 2019 | 12:01 PM
Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Celtics
The Pelicans are reportedly listening to offers for Anthony Davis June 5, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
Red Sox pick Navy's Noah Song No. 137 in MLB draft, academy's highest selection June 5, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final shows there's still room for 'heavy' hockey in NHL June 5, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Alex Morgan USA Soccer
Soccer
What to know about every team in the Women's World Cup June 5, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Kevin Durant Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant is out for Game 3 of NBA Finals June 5, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Kevin Garnett Kendrick Perkins
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins explained how Kevin Garnett was 'the most unselfish guy' June 5, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Ben Watson Patriots NFL
Patriots
Ben Watson is ready to make the most of his second opportunity with the Patriots June 5, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Eduardo Nunez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Eduardo Núñez's three-run home run powers Red Sox past Royals, 8-3 June 5, 2019 | 7:33 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale strikes out 12 in a complete game, Red Sox beat Royals 8-0 June 5, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Greg Oden NBA
Celtics
Greg Oden helped the Celtics evaluate prospects this week June 4, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Austin Seferian-Jenkins Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins June 4, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk went down to the ice after a first period collision with the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (not pictured). He would leave the game with a possible concussion.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says the Bruins could play seven defensemen in Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) drives as Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celtics
These 12 players participated in Celtics pre-draft workouts on Monday and Tuesday June 4, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked in Boston to determine availability for Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Arizona shortstop Cameron Cannon in the first inning during an NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Red Sox
6 things to know about Red Sox draft pick Cameron Cannon June 4, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady shared some strategical 'advice' with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Twitter June 4, 2019 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
3 things to know about newly-drafted Red Sox prospect Matthew Lugo June 4, 2019 | 1:04 PM