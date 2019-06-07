Ivan Barbashev will have hearing for hit on Marcus Johansson

Marcus Johansson scrambled for a loose puck with St. Louis’s Ivan Barbashev earlier in the series. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
10:32 AM

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev will have a hearing for an illegal check to the head, NHL department of player safety announced Friday morning.

In Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday, Barbashev lowered his shoulder and knocked Bruins forward Marcus Johansson in the chin after Johansson fired a shot toward netminder Jordan Binnington. The blow lifted Johansson in the air, as he spun 180 degrees before hitting the ice. Johansson stayed down for a few moments before completing his shift.

No penalty was called on the play. Johansson said after the game he was “a little bit’’ surprised there was no whistle, and noted he felt “good’’ ahead of Game 6, which is scheduled for Sunday in St. Louis.

Barbashev’s hearing comes on the heels of a game that featured multiple contentious decisions by the referees, including the non-call that led to the Blues’ game-winning goal midway through the third period.

Earlier in the series, Blues center Oskar Sundqvist served a one-game suspension for boarding Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2. Grzelcyk remains in concussion protocol and has yet to return to game action.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
