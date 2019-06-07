Cam Neely’s reaction was every Bruins fan after a late no-call led to a Blues goal

Cam Neely wasn’t holding back any emotion late in Game 5.

After Blues center Tyler Bozak seemed to cut Bruins forward Noel Acciari’s legs out from under him, no penalty was called. The Blues took advantage as play continued and scored on a goal generated from left wing David Perron. Acciari did not return to his feet until the puck had already found the back of the net to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins president was fired up, as the NBC feed picked up Neely rocketing his water bottle across the booth in frustration and disbelief that Bozak was not penalized for tripping.

Cam Neely was not a fan of that call. pic.twitter.com/mHzE7IyxbA — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 7, 2019

We are all Cam Neely. pic.twitter.com/NlfXMvHOuF — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) June 7, 2019

The no-call became even more significant following the goal from Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk with 6:28 to go. What could have, and probably should have been a 1-1 tie heading to overtime turned into a 2-1 victory for St. Louis in a pivotal Game 5 to give them a 3-2 series advantage.

Neely has always been a fan favorite in Boston — both as a player and executive — and his reaction accurately sums up how many Bruins fans felt on Thursday night.