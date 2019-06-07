How the St. Louis media covered Bruins-Blues Game 5

Nobody could ignore Tyler Bozak’s uncalled trip of Noel Acciari in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Not Blues fans. Not the St. Louis media.

Still, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch seemed to embrace the no-call with the headline, “What a trip! Victory puts Blues on verge of Cup title.” Blues beat reporter Jim Thomas acknowledged the gravity of the play, writing that “[St. Louis] may have benefited most from a penalty that wasn’t called.”

On the other hand, Post-Dispatch columnist Ben Frederickson downplayed the uncalled penalty, writing that the play “was not as obvious as some will make it seem” and that the “story completely ignores the beginning and the end, and it omits the main character.”

Advertisement

“They won because Zach Sanford, a Boston-area native who watched the first two games of this series from the press box alongside Post-Dispatch scribes as a healthy scratch, made a jaw-dropping first-period pass to teammate Ryan O’Reilly, who is playing like a man possessed,” Frederickson wrote.