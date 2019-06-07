Who is Kelly Sutherland, the referee at the center of the Game 5 controversy?

Sutherland is one of the NHL's most veteran referees, but his decision to not call a tripping penalty on Tyler Bozak shocked nearly everyone Thursday.

Kelly Sutherland NHL Referee
Kelly Sutherland has officiated more than 1,000 NHL games. –Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By
Andrew Mahoney
10:32 AM

There’s an adage in sports that goes something like this: If you’re not talking about the referees, it’s because they’re doing a good job. Well, plenty of folks are talking about referee Kelly Sutherland after Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The veteran referee had a clear view of Blues forward Tyler Bozak’s infraction on Bruins forward Noel Acciari in the third period. Sutherland even had his choice of calls. A trip? Sure looked like it. How about a slew foot, defined as when a player comes up behind or alongside an opponent and uses their foot to knock the legs out from under their opponent? Yup. Certainly could’ve called that as well.

Advertisement

Sutherland went for the third option: None of the above, as the veteran of 1,207 regular season games, 164 playoff games, and now six Stanley Cup Finals, made no call.

As a result of the play, the Blues took possession of the puck and grabbed a 2-0 lead just 10 seconds later when David Perron scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 9:24 remaining in the game.

NHL senior vice president and director of officiating Stephen Walkom to released a statement to a pool reporter provided by the PHWA: “We don’t make comments on judgment calls within games. There are hundreds of judgment calls in every game. The official on the play, he viewed it and he didn’t view it as a penalty at the time.’’

The Globe was unable to confirm reports that Sutherland was having a procedure after the game to remove the whistle he swallowed.

In addition to refereeing in the NHL for 18 years, Sutherland also worked the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, as well as the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto. He also received an endorsement from the perfectly coiffed Kerry Fraser, the referee of 2,165 NHL games and 12 Stanley Cups, who tweeted in 2011 after his retirement that Sutherland “does a great job and surely one of their very best.’’

Advertisement

Sutherland, 48, is from Richmond, British Columbia. His previous Stanley Cup Final assignments included the Bruins-Canucks series in 2011, according to the NHL Officials Association website, and he was also a referee in the gold-medal game at the 2014 Olympics between Canada and Sweden. He wears No. 11.

Sutherland has chosen to keep the whistle in his pocket before, and the Bruins have been the beneficiaries. In the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, it was Sutherland who watched Brad Marchand repeatedly punch Daniel Sedin.

Sutherland swooped in and separated the two without administering a penalty to Marchand, and seemed to take umbrage with Sedin’s questioning,

Buy Tickets

“I asked him why he didn’t call the penalty. He said he was going to,’’ Sedin said after the game.

It hardly comes as a surprise that a Vancouver Canucks fan created a Fire Kelly Sutherland Facebook page.

No such account appears to exist on Twitter. Your move, Bruins fans.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady David Andrew beer-chugging race
Patriots
Tom Brady raced a Patriots teammate in beer chugging during their Super Bowl ring ceremony June 7, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Bruins president Cam Neely throws water bottle after Blues score their second goal in the third period of Game 5.
Bruins
Cam Neely's reaction was every Bruins fan after a late no-call led to a Blues goal June 7, 2019 | 10:00 AM
New Englands Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Patriots
Here's what the Patriots' Super Bowl rings look like June 7, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Craig Kimbrel signing indicates Cubs are all in on another World Series run June 7, 2019 | 9:11 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues
Bruins
Jordan Binnington steals show from Zdeno Chara as Blues take 3-2 lead in Stanley Cup June 7, 2019 | 8:20 AM
David Perron Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis Blues
Bruins
Craig Berube's Blues living dangerously, on verge of winning Cup June 7, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Mookie Betts is congratulated by Alex Cora after hitting a two run home run during the 3rd inning on Thursday.
Red Sox
What we learned from the Red Sox handling their business in Kansas City June 7, 2019 | 7:44 AM
Blues Stanley Cup Controversy
Bruins
What the Blues had to say about their controversial Game 5 win June 7, 2019 | 6:44 AM
Boston Bruins fans watch the closing minutes of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' frustrating Game 5 loss to the Blues June 7, 2019 | 5:54 AM
Bruins
'A missed call on the biggest stage of hockey’ June 7, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bruins
Jordan Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup 3-2 June 7, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have returned for another season.
Patriots
The Patriots just unveiled the 2019 Super Bowl rings June 6, 2019 | 11:02 PM
Matt Grzelcyk
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk out for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final June 6, 2019 | 8:05 PM
Zdeno Chara Game 5 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Stanley Cup Game 5: Blues beat Bruins 2-1 to take 3-2 series lead June 6, 2019 | 6:50 PM
Mookie Betts is congratulated by Alex Cora after hitting a two run home run during the 3rd inning on Thursday.
Red Sox
Betts homers as Red Sox beat Royals 7-5 for 3-game sweep June 6, 2019 | 5:48 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots NFL
Patriots
Here's everything Bill Belichick said at Patriots minicamp this week June 6, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
'I hope there's a lot of football beyond this' June 6, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Bruins captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara skates in practice on game day at TD Garden.
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about Zdeno Chara's toughness June 6, 2019 | 2:20 PM
06/05/2019 Foxboro Ma- The New England Patriots Player #11 Julian Edelman (cq) spoke to the media ,after at his teams Mandatory Mini Camp. Jonathan Wiggs /GlobeStaff Reporter:Topic:PatriotsCamp
Patriots
Julian Edelman took the field at minicamp in a Bruins jersey June 6, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Tom Brady Matthew Slater Patriots NFL
Patriots
Turns out Tom Brady doesn’t even like the nickname ‘Tom Terrific’ June 6, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Todd Angilly Bruins National Anthem
Bruins
Bruins anthem singer may be Boston Garden’s busiest worker June 6, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Boston Bruins Banner Captain 2011
Bruins
Here are the Bruins' banner captains so far in the 2019 NHL playoffs June 6, 2019 | 12:08 PM
BOSTON, MA - 6/06/2019: Bruins captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara skates with a broken jaw in practise on game day at TD Garden in Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPORTS TOPIC
Bruins
'That’s something I’ll tell my kids about': Zdeno Chara participates in morning skate with Bruins June 6, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Paul Pierce Wheelchair
Celtics
Paul Pierce seemingly confirmed — and then denied — a long-running theory about his wheelchair in the 2008 Finals June 6, 2019 | 10:31 AM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins may need to finish Stanley Cup Final without their age-defying captain June 6, 2019 | 9:29 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Gronk play for the Patriots in 2019? June 6, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Stephen Curry Warriors NBA
NBA
Raptors win Game 3 of NBA Finals 123-109 despite Stephen Curry's 47 points June 6, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots NFL
Patriots
'I'm just trying to improve each day' June 6, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk returns to practice with Bruins June 6, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Zdeno Chara Bruins NHL
Bruins
Blues wearing Bruins down in Stanley Cup Final war of attrition June 6, 2019 | 7:56 AM