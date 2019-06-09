Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Updates and analysis
Stay tuned for all of the analysis and highlights.
The Bruins and Blues meet in Game 6 of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. The Blues lead the series 3-2, and can clinch the first title in team history with a win. Boston is fighting to stay alive, with the possibility of a Game 7 at TD Garden looming.
Check back in for all of the analysis, highlights, and updates as the game develops.
Pregame
The Bruins’ Game 6 hype video:
Believe.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/AK8RGcnAVz
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2019
A look at the warmup lines:
Per warmups:
Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak
DeBrusk-Krejci-Kuhlman
Johansson-Coyle-Heinen
Nordstrom-Kuraly-Acciari
Chara-McAvoy
Krug-Carlo
Moore-Clifton
Rask
— Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) June 9, 2019
Karson Kuhlman is in the Bruins’ lineup:
Karson Kuhlman will be in the lineup tonight as the #NHLBruins take on the Blues in a do-or-die Game 6.
🎥 All of today's pregame news in 60 seconds, pres. by @ZipRecruiter: pic.twitter.com/uYJyYhZ0RW
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2019
A look at the crowd in St. Louis:
The pregame party in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/PA0PSxoa7R
— Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 9, 2019
An Office recap:
Team Jim? Team Pam? Choose your side… #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NhpN0fnU6s
— NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2019
Pregame reading
- Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues
- Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara speaks, very gingerly
- What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 6
- NBC’s Patrick Sharp knows what it’s like to face Bruins in Stanley Cup Final
- What Stanley Cup pundits and analysts are saying about the officiating in Game 5
- How the St. Louis media covered Bruins-Blues Game 5
- It’s been a frustrating finals for the Bruins, but they can come back from this
- Ivan Barbashev suspended 1 game for hit on Marcus Johansson