Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Updates and analysis

The Bruins and Blues meet in Game 6 of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. The Blues lead the series 3-2, and can clinch the first title in team history with a win. Boston is fighting to stay alive, with the possibility of a Game 7 at TD Garden looming.

Pregame

The Bruins’ Game 6 hype video:

A look at the warmup lines:

Per warmups: Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Krejci-Kuhlman

Johansson-Coyle-Heinen

Nordstrom-Kuraly-Acciari Chara-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Moore-Clifton Rask — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) June 9, 2019

Karson Kuhlman is in the Bruins’ lineup:

Karson Kuhlman will be in the lineup tonight as the #NHLBruins take on the Blues in a do-or-die Game 6. 🎥 All of today's pregame news in 60 seconds, pres. by @ZipRecruiter: pic.twitter.com/uYJyYhZ0RW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2019

A look at the crowd in St. Louis:

The pregame party in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/PA0PSxoa7R — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 9, 2019

