Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues

The pages probably were supposed to run in Monday’s edition — if St. Louis had won.

The Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. A large crowd waits to enter a viewing party just outside the Enterprise Center.
The Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. A large crowd waits to enter a viewing party just outside the Enterprise Center. –John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
By
5:26 PM

ST. LOUIS — This is not the kind of news the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wanted to break.

Readers of the city’s largest daily newspaper got a big surprise when they opened their e-edition Sunday, the morning of Game 6.

On pages 84, 85 and 86 were messages of congratulations to the . . . Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, who, at the time, were leading the Bruins, 3 games to 2 in the series. The pages probably were supposed to run in Monday’s edition — if the Blues had won.

Blues chairman Tom Stillman penned a thank you letter to fans, calling it a “dream come true’’ and telling everyone how excited he was about their parade on Market Street.

“All of us will remember where we were, what we did, and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home,’’ Stillman wrote. “ . . . We can finally say, ‘We won the Cup for St. Louis.’ ’’

Whoops.

An ad for the arena’s sponsor, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, congratulated the Blues for their first championship and included a Bluenote version of a “2019 Stanley Cup Champions’’ logo.

The Post-Dispatch, tweeting from its @STLToday account, said the ad pages had been removed from the e-edition.

“In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peak [sic] at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis,’’ one of the tweets said. “We apologize for the sneak peak and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon!’’

Elsewhere, WPRI-12 in Providence reported that the Blues had a Stanley Cup celebration ready to go. They reportedly rented out the top floor of a downtown bar in preparation for an all-nighter.

Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
