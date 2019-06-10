‘He’s a legend’: Patrice Bergeron’s pregame rallying cry inspired the Bruins to force Game 7

Patrice Bergeron delivered a pregame speech before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final that could join the list of storied rallying cries in Boston sports lore: Chris Sale’s screams in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, David Ortiz’s dugout pep talk in the 2013 Series, or Tom Brady’s pregame speech before Super Bowl XLIX.

The thing is, Bruins players and head coach Bruce Cassidy are tight-lipped on the specifics of Bergeron’s pep talk, sharing only the general concept with reporters.

“Patrice stepped up big time tonight,” Charlie McAvoy said after the Bruins beat the Blues, 5-1. “… It was exactly what we needed. It was. … We were all a little kid once, and we all wanted this bad. And I think it was just an element of savoring this moment and not letting it end tonight. It was exactly what we needed. He stepped up. … When he talks, you listen.”

🎥 @CMcAvoy44 on the #NHLBruins Game 6 win: "We come together when it matters…Patrice stepped up big time tonight [before the game]…it was exactly what we needed…when he talks you listen." pic.twitter.com/ykkAxhZvCe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 10, 2019

“He’s a legend,” Jake DeBrusk told The Boston Globe. “To see him set the tone that way, it made us want to run through a wall.”

The Globe reported that Bergeron told a French reporter he stressed that each and every Bruins player is in the midst of living a childhood dream by competing for the Stanley Cup.

The Bruins’ top offensive players in Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and David Krejci asserted themselves after struggling to find the scoresheet through the first five games, but it was a full team effort that forced Game 7. Brandon Carlo scored, too, and Karson Kuhlman, who was inserted into the lineup for the first time since Game 3 of the second round, made the game 3-0 in the third period. The Bruins ultimately scored five goals in Game 6 after only managing three over the last two games.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at 8 p.m. Wednesday at TD Garden.