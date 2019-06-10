How St. Louis media is reacting to the Bruins’ Game 6 win

St. Louis is disappointed the Blues did not lift the Stanley Cup at home, but it almost seems more appropriate for this series to last seven games.

Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
The Bruins forced the Stanley Cup Final to seven games with a 5-1 win in St. Louis Sunday. –The Associated Press
By
3:33 PM

The Bruins prevented the Blues from hoisting the Stanley Cup at home when they beat St. Louis 5-1 in Game 6 Sunday, tying the series at three games apiece. The seventh and final game of the series will be played Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, giving the Bruins home ice advantage in one last do-or-die game.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch accidentally posted congratulatory messages to the Blues for winning the Stanley Cup on the e-edition of the newspaper.

Here is what St. Louis media is saying on Sunday after the Bruins sent the Cup Final to Game 7:

Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “It could have been the greatest sports moment this city has seen… Instead, on the cusp of the Cup, the Blues couldn’t rise to the moment. This is a painful sentence to type and surely to read: The Blues hosted Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final with the Stanley Cup in the building – and lost.”

Advertisement

Hochman emphasizes that the Bruins beat St. Louis in Game 6 by playing the way the Blues do at their best – hitting hard, suffocating an opponent in their own end via the forecheck and creating turnovers. He describes the team’s play as “uncharacteristic” Sunday. The softer forecheck and Jordan Binnington allowing Brandon Carlo a goal after that funny bounce as the main culprits.

He also pays tribute to Tuukka Rask – who made 28 saves on 29 shots against Sunday – and wonders whether even the Blues’ best will be enough to find a fourth and final win against Rask, the playoffs’ best goalie.

Either way, Hochman looks forward to the first Game 7 in the Cup Final since 2011.

“You’ve heard this before – it’s going to be the biggest game in St. Louis hockey history,” Hochman writes. “Some team is going to meet Stanley.”

Jeremy Rutherford, The Athletic: “This was not what the 18,890 inside Enterprise Center and the tens of thousands outside were expecting to see on a night when history was to be made.”

Rutherford, The Athletic‘s Blues reporter, details the scene around St. Louis as thousands of fans excitedly gathered inside and outside Enterprise Center to celebrate what could have been the Blues’ first Stanley Cup victory.

Advertisement

Fans gathered downtown hours and hours before the arena opened its doors for Game 6. Longtime national anthem singer Charles Glenn performed for the last time before retiring. All seemed right in St. Louis for a historic party until the Bruins took a first-period lead and refused to relinquish it, raining four more goals in the third, denying St. Louis even a chance they would celebrate a Cup win Sunday.

Rutherford notes that the remaining Blues fans did chant “Let’s go Blues” as time expired, a loyal following wishing them luck in Game 7 even at the end of a disappointing loss. Beyond that, there is a reason for St. Louis to remain hopeful – the Blues are 9-3 on the road this postseason. They have already won two games at TD Garden this series.

Buy Tickets

“Perhaps this is the way the script is supposed to play out,” Rutherford writes. “In a year in which they were last in the standings on Jan. 3, and battled their way into the Stanley Cup final, no one thought this was going to come easy.”

Jeff Gordon, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “Once again [the Blues] will be underdogs. Once again the experts will count them out. Once again they must dig down and elevate their play. Can they do it one more time when you least expect it?”

Gordon’s Monday article displays largely the same thought process: the Blues scraped their way into the playoffs from the bottom of the NHL’s standings. St. Louis played their second-round series against the Dallas Stars to Game 7 and lost two of the first three games in the Western Conference final. To Blues fans familiar with the franchise’s 50 years of pain, Gordon writes, a loss in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final only makes sense.

Advertisement

Gordon lays the fault of the Blues’ loss at the feet of special teams play. St. Louis received four power plays in Game 6 and could not convert while allowing the Bruins a powerplay goal, but the difference was made when the Bruins did score at even strength and the Blues could not match.

Gordon notes, as many in St. Louis are Monday, that the Blues possess a strong road record, but nobody in the city would have preferred they fly back to Boston for a winner-takes-all Game 7.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL players have rejected an 18-game season before. Will they change their minds? June 10, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Red Sox
'Get well soon, Papi': Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' for David Ortiz following shooting June 10, 2019 | 1:19 PM
NBA
Tony Parker says he's retiring from NBA after 18 seasons June 10, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
'He’s a legend': Patrice Bergeron's pregame rallying cry inspired the Bruins to force Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 12:29 PM
Tom Brady David Ortiz Fenway Park
Red Sox
'Papi defines Boston Strong' June 10, 2019 | 12:22 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox enters the dugout after batting practice before the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Red Sox
David Ortiz reportedly suffered organ damage in shooting June 10, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant watches during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Kevin Durant returns to practice, is listed as questionable for Game 5 June 10, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Missing another weekend, 2019 Red Sox remain just a 'maybe' June 10, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 on Sunday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask's dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive June 10, 2019 | 7:45 AM
David Oritz salutes the crowd.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement regarding David Ortiz June 10, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Bruins
What the Bruins said about forcing Game 7 against the Blues June 10, 2019 | 7:38 AM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Blues June 10, 2019 | 2:08 AM
McAvoy Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy had to say about his goal-saving clearance and the Bruins' 'family' mentality June 10, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after blowing their chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice June 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM
David Ortiz tips his cap to fans.
Red Sox
How the baseball world reacted to the news of David Ortiz's shooting June 10, 2019 | 12:29 AM
The Bruins celebrate Brandon Carlo's goal in Game 6.
Bruins
Bruins pull away from Blues, set up Game 7 in Boston June 9, 2019 | 11:14 PM
Boston-04/09/2019 Red Sox home opener- Red Sox vs Tornoto Blue Jays- David Ortiz holds up the World Series trophy. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Red Sox
David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar. Here's what we know. June 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Sports News
1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon June 9, 2019 | 7:46 PM
Marchand Game 6
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final: Bruins force Game 7 with 5-1 win in St. Louis June 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open on Sunday.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal, pillar of Roland Garros, wins the French Open for the 12th time June 9, 2019 | 6:38 PM
The Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. A large crowd waits to enter a viewing party just outside the Enterprise Center.
Bruins
Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues June 9, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers a pitch during first inning.
Red Sox
Snell, Rays top Red Sox 6-1 June 9, 2019 | 5:09 PM
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, adjusts his helmet before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara speaks, very gingerly June 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Retired Texas Rangers player Adrian Beltre tries on a gift presented to him by the team as shortstop Elvis Andrus reaches for his head during a jersey retirement ceremony for Beltre before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.
MLB
Hanging up No. 29: Texas Rangers retire Adrián Beltré's jersey June 8, 2019 | 10:00 PM
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly and Bruins right wing David Pastrnak battle for the puck.
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 6 June 8, 2019 | 9:25 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Ryan Yarbrough pitches during the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Rays earn 9-2 win over Red Sox to open doubleheader June 8, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Australia's Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning her women's final match of the French Open on Saturday.
Tennis
Australian Ashleigh Barty wins 1st major at French Open June 8, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Mitch Moreland is headed to the injured list once again.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland placed back on injured list June 8, 2019 | 11:47 AM
Bruins
NBC’s Patrick Sharp knows what it’s like to face Bruins in Stanley Cup Final June 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM