What the Bruins said about forcing Game 7 against the Blues

Bruce Cassidy's team found ways to counter St. Louis' relentless attack in Game 6.

Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final Game 6
The Bruins forced a Game 7 with a win in St. Louis on Sunday. –The Associated Press
By
STEPHEN WHYNO
AP,
7:38 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Punch, counterpunch, Game 7.

Just when it looked like the Boston Bruins were down and out, they remembered they can throw their weight around, too. Boston showed it can play St. Louis’ physical style of hockey and then some, and the Stanley Cup Final is tied at 3-3 with Boston headed home for Game 7 on Wednesday night.

How these two bruising teams will sort that out is anyone’s guess, but the Bruins seem to be all done being bullied by the Blues.

“We can play a skill game and a physical game,” goal-scorer Brad Marchand said. “It’s a big part of our game and allows us to get some momentum, create some opportunities, so we try to feed off that.”

Advertisement

In the wild pendulum swing this series has become, the Blues entered Game 6 with all the momentum. They had worn down the Bruins, solved their penalty-killing woes and shut down Boston’s talent.

This time, it was the Bruins who wore down the Blues to the point coach Bruce Cassidy wondered if St. Louis players were fatigued. Inspired by Patrice Bergeron to not let this run end, the Bruins were better at keeping pucks alive and forcing mistakes and they didn’t bend to the Blues’ punishing cycle game.

“That’s where I think this series is tilted in their favor — when we’re not strong on the walls in our own end and they keep pucks alive, we get fatigued, we get worked down low and as a result things go their way,” Cassidy said. “We did a better job getting inside of that pinch before it happened. They’re big guys. If you don’t get position, you have no chance on their D to get it out. So that was the other thing we did better on the walls.”

Jazzed up in front of frenzied fans hoping to celebrate the franchise’s first championship, the Blues tried to flash more skill than size and physicality — the bread and butter of their game — and were met by a strong resistance from the big, bad Bruins. Boston benefited from referees Gord Dwyer and Chris Rooney letting both teams play without whistling every possible ticky-tack penalty.

Advertisement

Until things got out of hand late, much of Game 6 was played at 5-on-5, and the Bruins had the advantage. They also had goaltender Tuukka Rask at his best, stopping chance after chance on the way to 28 saves.

“They played tight,” Blues forward Alex Steen said. “We got some zone time, but we’ve got to get more pucks to the net, a little bit more traffic and get one of those really dirty ones. It was a hard-fought game.”

Unlike much of the rest of the series, the Bruins actually were the aggressors and more than comfortable going hit for hit.

Buy Tickets

“That’s just a part of our game when we play our game the right,” Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “When we try to impose our culture, part of that is everybody can be physical and play that side of the game. I think that we definitely have better results when we do.”

It helped that the Blues’ discipline issues resurfaced again, and this time the Bruins cashed in and wrested away the momentum going home for Game 7. One key to Boston staving off elimination was getting the power play back on track, which it did with a 5-on-3 goal by Marchand that should give that unit confidence.

“Our power play, when we’re good and when we’re on and we capitalize on our opportunities, it allows us to feel good about our game,” Marchand said.

Cassidy also should be feeling good after his questionable lineup decision turned out perfectly. He put Karlson Kuhlman in for his first action since April 30 because his skill better fit what he wanted than veteran grinder David Backes, and the rookie scored his first goal of the playoffs.

Advertisement

“I just like doing what I do best: getting up and down the ice and playing the 200-foot game,” Kuhlman said.

There will be more tactical adjustments moving forward because Cassidy and Blues coach Craig Berube have been trading moves in this chess match all series. The Blues will get key fourth-liner Ivan Barbashev back from a one-game suspension, and the Bruins might be able to bring back defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and forward Chris Wagner back from injuries.

Even if those players can’t return, this series is so even that it’s fitting it comes down to one more game.

“That’s why we’re going to seven games: You’ve got two good teams who have gone toe to toe here,” Cassidy said. “The whole hockey world loves a Game 7. It should be a great night in Boston and may the best team win.”

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 on Sunday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask's dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive June 10, 2019 | 7:45 AM
David Oritz salutes the crowd.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement regarding David Ortiz June 10, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Blues June 10, 2019 | 2:08 AM
McAvoy Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy had to say about his goal-saving clearance and the Bruins' 'family' mentality June 10, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after blowing their chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice June 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM
David Ortiz tips his cap to fans.
Red Sox
Reaction to the news of David Ortiz’s shooting June 10, 2019 | 12:29 AM
The Bruins celebrate Brandon Carlo's goal in Game 6.
Bruins
Bruins pull away from Blues, set up Game 7 in Boston June 9, 2019 | 11:14 PM
Boston-04/09/2019 Red Sox home opener- Red Sox vs Tornoto Blue Jays- David Ortiz holds up the World Series trophy. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Red Sox
David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar, police say June 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Sports News
1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon June 9, 2019 | 7:46 PM
Marchand Game 6
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final: Bruins force Game 7 with 5-1 win in St. Louis June 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open on Sunday.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal, pillar of Roland Garros, wins the French Open for the 12th time June 9, 2019 | 6:38 PM
The Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. A large crowd waits to enter a viewing party just outside the Enterprise Center.
Bruins
Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues June 9, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers a pitch during first inning.
Red Sox
Snell, Rays top Red Sox 6-1 June 9, 2019 | 5:09 PM
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, adjusts his helmet before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara speaks, very gingerly June 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Retired Texas Rangers player Adrian Beltre tries on a gift presented to him by the team as shortstop Elvis Andrus reaches for his head during a jersey retirement ceremony for Beltre before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.
MLB
Hanging up No. 29: Texas Rangers retire Adrián Beltré's jersey June 8, 2019 | 10:00 PM
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly and Bruins right wing David Pastrnak battle for the puck.
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 6 June 8, 2019 | 9:25 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Ryan Yarbrough pitches during the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Rays earn 9-2 win over Red Sox to open doubleheader June 8, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Australia's Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning her women's final match of the French Open on Saturday.
Tennis
Australian Ashleigh Barty wins 1st major at French Open June 8, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Mitch Moreland is headed to the injured list once again.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland placed back on injured list June 8, 2019 | 11:47 AM
Bruins
NBC’s Patrick Sharp knows what it’s like to face Bruins in Stanley Cup Final June 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Underappreciated Rays showed the Red Sox how it's done June 8, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Chirinos throws 8 scoreless innings, Rays beat Red Sox 5-1 June 7, 2019 | 10:28 PM
5-28-95:Pawtucket, R.I.: Roger Clemens makes his way past the throngs of creative autograph seekers as he heads from the PawSox dugout to the bullpen to prepare for his rehab start.
Sports News
Roger Clemens is getting inducted into the PawSox Hall of Fame June 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Blue Jays MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts on underwhelming season: 'I’m just not doing anything right' June 7, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony
Patriots
15 things that happened at the Patriots' Super Bowl ring party June 7, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady's comments put his 'Tom Terrific' trademark quest on shaky legal ground June 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Bruins Blues Referees Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What Stanley Cup pundits and analysts are saying about the officiating in Game 5 June 7, 2019 | 12:55 PM
FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius prepares to throw to first after fielding a ball during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Yankees say star shortstop will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow after injuring himself during the AL Division Series, the team announced Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Red Sox
Didi Gregorius returns to Yankees after offseason elbow surgery June 7, 2019 | 12:50 PM
David Perron Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis Blues
Bruins
How the St. Louis media covered Bruins-Blues Game 5 June 7, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: There's a surprising newcomer at the top June 7, 2019 | 12:12 PM