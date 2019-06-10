Here’s how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

If you’re hoping to snag a seat at TD Garden for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, get ready to open your wallet.

Ticketmaster.com has verified resold tickets for Wednesday night’s Boston Bruins-St. Louis Blues game going between $1,575 (Balcony 324, Row 10) and $10,000 (Loge 12, Row 9), as of this article’s publication.

At Ace Ticket, a seat will set you back between $1,617 (Balcony 308, Row 13) and $13,650 (Loge 13, Row 1).

At Vivid Seats, you can snag a balcony seat (Bal Level 325, Row 12) for $1,448 or a seat in Loge Level 11, Row 2 for $6,184.

At StubHub, a Loge Glass 8, Row 1 seat will cost you a cool $39,990, or you can settle for a balcony seat (Bal End 308) for $1,599.

The prices listed are before fees.

The game begins at 8 p.m.