‘The best player on the ice tonight’: Tuukka Rask’s dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive

He made 28 saves, including some remarkable ones, and only allowed one goal.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 on Sunday.
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 on Sunday. –Scott Kane / AP Photo
By
7:45 AM

Early in the second period of Game 6, nursing a one-goal lead and fighting to keep their season afloat, the Bruins benefited from multiple favorable bounces on the same play.

The puck ricocheted off the post, hit Tuukka Rask’s back, and momentarily soared through midair. Charlie McAvoy intervened and sent it toward Rask’s back once more, at which point Rask spun and deposited it away from the net. The sequence kept the St. Louis Blues from scoring and ultimately helped the Bruins cement a 5-1 win and force a Game 7.

While McAvoy bailed out his goaltender on that particular play, it was a microcosm of the entire evening for Rask, who could do no wrong in a sterling performance Sunday. Even in this rare moment of uncertainty, when he didn’t know exactly what was happening, he still managed to keep the puck out of the net.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know where it was, and I figured it might be somewhere behind me, so I just tried to corral it with my hand behind my back, and then it stuck in my pants, and then it fell somewhere,” Rask told reporters. “I think Chucky made a great play to keep it out of the net originally, and, it’s never a good thing for a goalie to kinda be facing the play with your back, but luckily it stayed out.”

Besides that play, Rask had a great read on nearly everything that came his way. He saved 28 of 29 shots and made a series of spectacular saves throughout the night, becoming the 19th NHL goaltender to record 50 career playoff wins and requiring the 10th-fewest games (tied) in league history to do so, according to NHL Public Relations. His dominance earned the praise of his teammates and coaches.

“The best player on the ice tonight,” McAvoy told reporters.

Another highlight came four minutes into the first period, when Rask made a remarkable right leg pad save on a Brayden Schenn shot, looking like a gymnast meets first baseman considering the degree of difficulty.

His lone blemish of the night came in the third period with the Bruins ahead 3-0, but Boston added two more goals to squash any semblance of a comeback.

Advertisement

“Good for Tuukka,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters. “He’s allowed us an opportunity to play in a Game 7. I think the whole hockey world loves a Game 7. It should be a great night in Boston. May the best team win.”

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
David Oritz salutes the crowd.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement regarding David Ortiz June 10, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Bruins
What the Bruins said about forcing Game 7 against the Blues June 10, 2019 | 7:38 AM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Blues June 10, 2019 | 2:08 AM
McAvoy Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy had to say about his goal-saving clearance and the Bruins' 'family' mentality June 10, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after blowing their chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice June 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM
David Ortiz tips his cap to fans.
Red Sox
Reaction to the news of David Ortiz’s shooting June 10, 2019 | 12:29 AM
The Bruins celebrate Brandon Carlo's goal in Game 6.
Bruins
Bruins pull away from Blues, set up Game 7 in Boston June 9, 2019 | 11:14 PM
Boston-04/09/2019 Red Sox home opener- Red Sox vs Tornoto Blue Jays- David Ortiz holds up the World Series trophy. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Red Sox
David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar, police say June 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Sports News
1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon June 9, 2019 | 7:46 PM
Marchand Game 6
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final: Bruins force Game 7 with 5-1 win in St. Louis June 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open on Sunday.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal, pillar of Roland Garros, wins the French Open for the 12th time June 9, 2019 | 6:38 PM
The Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. A large crowd waits to enter a viewing party just outside the Enterprise Center.
Bruins
Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues June 9, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers a pitch during first inning.
Red Sox
Snell, Rays top Red Sox 6-1 June 9, 2019 | 5:09 PM
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, adjusts his helmet before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara speaks, very gingerly June 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Retired Texas Rangers player Adrian Beltre tries on a gift presented to him by the team as shortstop Elvis Andrus reaches for his head during a jersey retirement ceremony for Beltre before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.
MLB
Hanging up No. 29: Texas Rangers retire Adrián Beltré's jersey June 8, 2019 | 10:00 PM
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly and Bruins right wing David Pastrnak battle for the puck.
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 6 June 8, 2019 | 9:25 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Ryan Yarbrough pitches during the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Rays earn 9-2 win over Red Sox to open doubleheader June 8, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Australia's Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning her women's final match of the French Open on Saturday.
Tennis
Australian Ashleigh Barty wins 1st major at French Open June 8, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Mitch Moreland is headed to the injured list once again.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland placed back on injured list June 8, 2019 | 11:47 AM
Bruins
NBC’s Patrick Sharp knows what it’s like to face Bruins in Stanley Cup Final June 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Underappreciated Rays showed the Red Sox how it's done June 8, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Chirinos throws 8 scoreless innings, Rays beat Red Sox 5-1 June 7, 2019 | 10:28 PM
5-28-95:Pawtucket, R.I.: Roger Clemens makes his way past the throngs of creative autograph seekers as he heads from the PawSox dugout to the bullpen to prepare for his rehab start.
Sports News
Roger Clemens is getting inducted into the PawSox Hall of Fame June 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Blue Jays MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts on underwhelming season: 'I’m just not doing anything right' June 7, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony
Patriots
15 things that happened at the Patriots' Super Bowl ring party June 7, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady's comments put his 'Tom Terrific' trademark quest on shaky legal ground June 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Bruins Blues Referees Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What Stanley Cup pundits and analysts are saying about the officiating in Game 5 June 7, 2019 | 12:55 PM
FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius prepares to throw to first after fielding a ball during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Yankees say star shortstop will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow after injuring himself during the AL Division Series, the team announced Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Red Sox
Didi Gregorius returns to Yankees after offseason elbow surgery June 7, 2019 | 12:50 PM
David Perron Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis Blues
Bruins
How the St. Louis media covered Bruins-Blues Game 5 June 7, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: There's a surprising newcomer at the top June 7, 2019 | 12:12 PM