13 classic photos from the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup win

The Bruins face the Blues in a decisive Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Boston is trying to win its seventh Stanley Cup, while St. Louis is going for its first.

This isn’t the first time that the Bruins and Blues have met on hockey’s biggest stage. In 1970, Bobby Orr helped to lead Boston to its first Stanley Cup win in 31 years in a 4-0 sweep.

The back-and-forth series has been a far cry from the much more one-sided Bruins win in 1970. The series was punctuated by Orr’s famous overtime winner in Game 4 in St. Louis, which he celebrated with the now-famous leap.

Before the 2019 edition gets underway, enjoy a look back at some classic images from the 1970 Bruins’ win and celebration:

Ray Lussier’s famous photo of Bobby Orr’s leaping celebration of his Stanley Cup-winning goal. —Ray Lussier

Bobby Orr scores the winning goal in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final. —Globe Archives

Gerry Cheevers and Bobby Orr celebrate winning the Stanley Cup. —Globe Archives

Johnny Bucyk skates while holding the Stanley Cup, May 10, 1970. —Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff

Bruins coach Harry Sinden with the Stanley Cup. —Globe Archives

The Bruins and Blues shake hands after the 1970 Stanley Cup Final. —Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

Phil Esposito, Fred Sanfield and Gary Doak celebrate winning the Stanley Cup. —Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff

Derek Sanderson, Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito celebrating. —Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff