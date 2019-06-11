13 classic photos from the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup win

The Bruins face the Blues in a decisive Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Boston is trying to win its seventh Stanley Cup, while St. Louis is going for its first.
This isn’t the first time that the Bruins and Blues have met on hockey’s biggest stage. In 1970, Bobby Orr helped to lead Boston to its first Stanley Cup win in 31 years in a 4-0 sweep.
The back-and-forth series has been a far cry from the much more one-sided Bruins win in 1970. The series was punctuated by Orr’s famous overtime winner in Game 4 in St. Louis, which he celebrated with the now-famous leap.
Before the 2019 edition gets underway, enjoy a look back at some classic images from the 1970 Bruins’ win and celebration: