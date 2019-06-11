13 classic photos from the Bruins’ 1970 Stanley Cup win

Enjoy a look back before Game 7.

Bruins 1970
Bobby Orr scores the winning goal in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final. –Globe Archives
By
4:55 PM

The Bruins face the Blues in a decisive Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Boston is trying to win its seventh Stanley Cup, while St. Louis is going for its first.

This isn’t the first time that the Bruins and Blues have met on hockey’s biggest stage. In 1970, Bobby Orr helped to lead Boston to its first Stanley Cup win in 31 years in a 4-0 sweep.

The back-and-forth series has been a far cry from the much more one-sided Bruins win in 1970. The series was punctuated by Orr’s famous overtime winner in Game 4 in St. Louis, which he celebrated with the now-famous leap.

Advertisement

Before the 2019 edition gets underway, enjoy a look back at some classic images from the 1970 Bruins’ win and celebration:

Bobby Orr Leap Ray Lussier
Ray Lussier’s famous photo of Bobby Orr’s leaping celebration of his Stanley Cup-winning goal. —Ray Lussier
Bruins 1970
Bobby Orr scores the winning goal in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final. —Globe Archives
Gerry Cheevers and Bobby Orr
Gerry Cheevers and Bobby Orr celebrate winning the Stanley Cup. —Globe Archives
Johnny Bucyk Stanley Cup
Johnny Bucyk skates while holding the Stanley Cup, May 10, 1970. —Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff
Harry Sinden Stanley Cup
Bruins coach Harry Sinden with the Stanley Cup. —Globe Archives
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup 1970
The Bruins and Blues shake hands after the 1970 Stanley Cup Final. —Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff
Bruins 1970
Phil Esposito, Fred Sanfield and Gary Doak celebrate winning the Stanley Cup. —Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff
Bruins 1970
Derek Sanderson, Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito celebrating. —Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff
Bruins parade
Boston Bruins players Bobby Orr, back, and Don Marcotte, right, ride around in the Stanley Cup parade in Boston on May 11, 1970. —Ed Farrand/Globe Staff

Bruins Parade

Bruins parade

Bruins parade

Bruins parade

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Bruins Karson Kuhlman NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Bruins Fan Banner Captain TD Garden
Bruins
Chad Finn: Who should be the banner captain for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? June 11, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final: A few things to know about Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 2:00 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
Tiffany Ortiz shares update on husband's recovery from shooting June 11, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez teared up while talking about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale explained how the Red Sox want to 'pick up' David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Rask looks like MVP of Stanley Cup playoffs June 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about playing Game 7 in Boston June 11, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Kevin Durant NBA Finals
NBA
Kevin Durant returns from injury in Game 5 only to hurt his Achilles June 11, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Warriors Raptors NBA Finals Game 5
NBA
Warriors stave off elimination, win Game 5 of NBA Finals 106-105 over Raptors June 11, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Torey Krug awaits a special delivery June 11, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Paul Pierce is launching his own line of CBD vaporizer cartridges.
Celtics
Paul Pierce is launching his own CBD line called 'The Truth' June 11, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Red Sox
Rangers rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 11 innings June 10, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bruins
Chad Finn: Bruins’ poise, experience was the difference in Game 6, and should be in Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox move start time of Wednesday’s game to 4:05 p.m. June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy (center right) addressed the media during a news conference on David Ortiz in the Interview Room at Fenway Park as team owner John Henry listens.
Red Sox
'It's an emotional time': Red Sox leadership addressed the David Ortiz situation June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Family and friends of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz (Big Papi) wait in the clinic where he and Dominican television presenter Joel Lopez are being treated after being shot while in a bar in the city of Santo Domingo on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images
Red Sox
27 photos taken in the aftermath of the David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 7:08 PM
St Louis-06/09/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Brothers Francios Raymond(left) a blues fan and Daniel, a Bruins fan, both from Montreal have different points of view on whose going to win. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
This St. Louis cigar bar tried mocking a Boston accent. The internet was not impressed. June 10, 2019 | 6:43 PM
Red Sox
Video: Security footage captures David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Bruins' Game 6 win June 10, 2019 | 3:33 PM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL players have rejected an 18-game season before. Will they change their minds? June 10, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Red Sox
'Get well soon, Papi': Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' for David Ortiz following shooting June 10, 2019 | 1:19 PM
NBA
Tony Parker says he's retiring from NBA after 18 seasons June 10, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
'He’s a legend': Patrice Bergeron's pregame rallying cry inspired the Bruins to force Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 12:29 PM
Tom Brady David Ortiz Fenway Park
Red Sox
'Papi defines Boston Strong' June 10, 2019 | 12:22 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox enters the dugout after batting practice before the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Red Sox
David Ortiz reportedly suffered organ damage in shooting June 10, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant watches during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Kevin Durant returns to practice, is listed as questionable for Game 5 June 10, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Missing another weekend, 2019 Red Sox remain just a 'maybe' June 10, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 on Sunday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask's dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive June 10, 2019 | 7:45 AM