Blues GM Doug Armstrong blasts TD Garden bull gang

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong earned some attention before the Blues took the ice at TD Garden Tuesday afternoon. Armstrong, seemingly frustrated that the ice had not yet been adequately prepared for his team to practice, lashed out at the Garden bull gang, telling them to “do [their] [expletive] jobs.’’ According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Armstrong later circled back to apologize.

The Blues were able to take the ice shortly after their scheduled skate time. Missing from the ice were right winger Vladimir Tarasenko, center Tyler Bozak, and center Robert Thomas.

Coach Craig Berube attributed their absences to maintenance. Whether Thomas, who returned to play for Game 6 after missing three straight games, is active for Game 7 will be announced Wednesday, Berube said.