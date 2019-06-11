Tuukka Rask looks like MVP of Stanley Cup playoffs

The Bruins' goalie owns a .938 save percentage and 1.93 goals against average in 23 games and could hoist the Conn Smythe Trophy Wednesday.

Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Tuukka Rask has been the Bruins' strongest performer the entire postseason. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post
10:06 AM

BOSTON – It wasn’t that Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was exasperated by the many questions about his goaltender; it’s just that there was only one way to describe Tuukka Rask: “The best player on the ice,” he said.

After McAvoy was asked about Rask’s 12 saves when the St. Louis Blues were on the power play during Boston’s 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, McAvoy repeated that he was “the best player on the ice.”

“He’s our best player,” McAvoy said again. “He has been all playoffs and all regular season.”

To McAvoy’s point, there’s a case to be made that Rask hasn’t just been the Bruins’ best player but the best player on the ice for either team this postseason with his .938 save percentage and 1.93 goals against average in 23 games. On Sunday night in St. Louis, he was the driving force behind Boston forcing a Game 7: He weathered an early St. Louis push and four penalty kills in the first two periods to maintain the Bruins’ 1-0 lead going into the third, when his teammates gave him some breathing room.

Rask will be the runaway choice to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP if Boston hoists the Stanley Cup at home Wednesday night, but he has been so dominant that he might win it even if the Bruins fall to the Blues – especially because St. Louis doesn’t have an obvious choice on its roster. The most recent Conn Smythe winner from a losing team was Anaheim goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere in 2003; it has only happened five times since the award was created in 1965.

“Unless he gives up eight goals in Game 7 and completely falls apart, to me he is the Conn Smythe winner with the way that he’s played,” said Brian Boucher, an NBC Sports analyst and former NHL goaltender.

“If you don’t get goaltending, you don’t win very often,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re no different than anybody else. We need good goaltending.”

To illustrate the evolution of the 32-year-old Finn, Cassidy suggested looking up a decade-old video from Rask’s time with Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate. “It’s worth Googling – it was excellent,” Cassidy said with a grin earlier in the series.

During a shootout in 2009, Rask disagreed with the official on two goals that ultimately counted, and his outburst included flinging his stick and then retrieving a milk crate to chuck that onto the ice, too. Rask hasn’t completely abandoned that fire – during a playoff game against Tampa Bay last year, he was so angry that a goal was allowed after his skate blade popped off that he threw the blade in the direction of the referee – but especially against a Blues team that has been aggressive in crashing the net, Rask’s poise has set an example for his teammates.

“I just think he’s been real calm for a while now, on and off the ice – really even-keeled,” Cassidy said after Game 1. “He got bumped a little bit a few times – yeah, he’s got upset with that – but he always gets it right back. That’s typically Tuukka.”

This entire season has been an exercise in resilience. After a poor start, Rask took a brief leave of absence from the team for a personal issue. “This was a time that, deep inside my heart, I felt like I needed to take time to be with my family and make things right, so I can be back here and focus on my job (as a goaltender),” Rask said at the time. He finished the year with his fewest starts (45) in six seasons and posted a .912 save percentage with a 2.48 goals against average. But Boucher said Rask hasn’t allowed more than two questionable goals all postseason.

On a team with stars Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara, Rask is occasionally a forgotten member of the Bruins’ core or the whipping boy for the fan base. He was on the 2011 team that won the Stanley Cup, but he was the backup to Tim Thomas and didn’t appear in the postseason. In the team’s 2013 run to the finals, Rask shined with a .940 save percentage and 1.88 goals against average, but in the final game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Rask allowed the tying and winning goals within 17 seconds during the final two minutes.

“It’s been a case of, ‘He’s good, but . . .’ ” Boucher said. “And I think the ‘but’ has been what most people have focused on here over the last several years. I think right now, what he’s done and showed me in the playoffs these last two months, the ‘but’ is erased for me. . . . He’s been by far and away the Bruins’ best player all playoffs long.”

Advertisement
TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about playing Game 7 in Boston June 11, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Kevin Durant NBA Finals
NBA
Kevin Durant returns from injury in Game 5 only to hurt his Achilles June 11, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Warriors Raptors NBA Finals Game 5
NBA
Warriors stave off elimination, win Game 5 of NBA Finals 106-105 over Raptors June 11, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Torey Krug awaits a special delivery June 11, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Paul Pierce is launching his own line of CBD vaporizer cartridges.
Celtics
Paul Pierce is launching his own CBD line called 'The Truth' June 11, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Red Sox
Rangers rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 11 innings June 10, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bruins
Chad Finn: Bruins’ poise, experience was the difference in Game 6, and should be in Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox move start time of Wednesday’s game to 4:05 p.m. June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy (center right) addressed the media during a news conference on David Ortiz in the Interview Room at Fenway Park as team owner John Henry listens.
Red Sox
'It's an emotional time': Red Sox leadership addressed the David Ortiz situation June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Family and friends of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz (Big Papi) wait in the clinic where he and Dominican television presenter Joel Lopez are being treated after being shot while in a bar in the city of Santo Domingo on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images
Red Sox
27 photos taken in the aftermath of the David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 7:08 PM
St Louis-06/09/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Brothers Francios Raymond(left) a blues fan and Daniel, a Bruins fan, both from Montreal have different points of view on whose going to win. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
This St. Louis cigar bar tried mocking a Boston accent. The internet was not impressed. June 10, 2019 | 6:43 PM
Red Sox
Video: Security footage captures David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Bruins' Game 6 win June 10, 2019 | 3:33 PM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL players have rejected an 18-game season before. Will they change their minds? June 10, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Red Sox
'Get well soon, Papi': Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' for David Ortiz following shooting June 10, 2019 | 1:19 PM
NBA
Tony Parker says he's retiring from NBA after 18 seasons June 10, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
'He’s a legend': Patrice Bergeron's pregame rallying cry inspired the Bruins to force Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 12:29 PM
Tom Brady David Ortiz Fenway Park
Red Sox
'Papi defines Boston Strong' June 10, 2019 | 12:22 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox enters the dugout after batting practice before the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Red Sox
David Ortiz reportedly suffered organ damage in shooting June 10, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant watches during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Kevin Durant returns to practice, is listed as questionable for Game 5 June 10, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Missing another weekend, 2019 Red Sox remain just a 'maybe' June 10, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 on Sunday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask's dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive June 10, 2019 | 7:45 AM
David Oritz salutes the crowd.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement regarding David Ortiz June 10, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Bruins
What the Bruins said about forcing Game 7 against the Blues June 10, 2019 | 7:38 AM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Blues June 10, 2019 | 2:08 AM
McAvoy Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy had to say about his goal-saving clearance and the Bruins' 'family' mentality June 10, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after blowing their chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice June 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM
David Ortiz tips his cap to fans.
Red Sox
How the baseball world reacted to the news of David Ortiz's shooting June 10, 2019 | 12:29 AM
The Bruins celebrate Brandon Carlo's goal in Game 6.
Bruins
Bruins pull away from Blues, set up Game 7 in Boston June 9, 2019 | 11:14 PM