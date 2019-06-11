How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins will face the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Ticket prices are steep, going for at least $1,475 on Ticketmaster.com as of Tuesday afternoon.

If you’d rather not break the bank to watch from TD Garden, here’s where to watch, stream, or listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Basic info:

Who: Boston Bruins (49-24-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9)

When: Wednesday, June 12, 8 p.m. E.T.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Television:

Network: NBC

Boston affiliate: NBC10 Boston

NBC Schedule

Streaming:

You can stream the game through the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app on phones, tablets, and connected TV devices.

YouTube TV

DirecTV Now

Hulu

PlayStation Vue

Fubo TV

Sling

(Note: these streaming services are all subscription-based, but they each allow a free trial period).

If you’re an NHL.TV subscriber, you can watch the game through the NHL app, available for Google Play and iOS.

With the download of the TuneIn app for Google Play or iOS, you can stream live audio from the game here.

Radio:

Local: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (List of affiliate stations)

Play-by-play: Judd Sirott and Bob Beers

National: Westwood One (find your station here)

Sirius: XM 220, XM 219