Boston falls short of a rare championship trifecta

Had the Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday, Boston would have become the first city to have three titles at once in 83 years.

Detroit pulled off the feat in 1935-36, when the Tigers, Lions, and Red Wings were all champions. The NBA did not exist at that time.

Boston would have follow the same pattern, with its titles coming in baseball, football and hockey.

The Red Sox got it started by rolling through the 2018 season and defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Patriots followed suit, capturing Super Bowl LIII with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.