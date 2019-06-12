Live blog: Bruins-Blues Game 7
Updates and analysis from TD Garden (and elsewhere) as Boston hosts the deciding game of the Stanley Cup Final.
They say they’re the best two words in sports: Game 7.
Here are the latest updates ahead of puck drop:
- Matt Grzelcyk has been cleared: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is no longer in concussion protocol, coach Bruce Cassidy said after morning skate. Whether Grzelcyk plays tonight will be a game-time decision. If Grzelcyk does play, he will likely replace rookie Connor Clifton. Grzelcyk has not returned to game action since exiting Game 2 with a head injury.
- Sammy Blais says he’s playing: St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais says he’s playing alongside linemates Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon, which means rookie center Robert Thomas is out. Thomas, who did not skate during Tuesday’s practice, missed Games 2-5 with an injury. Coach Craig Berube said the injury was not related to the helmet-less hit Thomas received from Bruins defenseman Torey Krug.
- Blues superfan Laila Anderson will be in attendance:
Guess who we’re bringing to Boston. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qsvjyQ7BcL
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 12, 2019
- The referees for Game 7 are the same as those from Game 6: Gord Dwyer (No. 19) and Chris Rooney (No. 5). The linesmen are Derek Amell (No. 75) and Scott Cherrey (No. 50).