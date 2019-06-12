Bruins fall apart and give up early goals in Game 7 loss

The St. Louis Blues found a way in the deciding game of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins are dejected as they watch the St. Louis Blues celebrate after Game 7.
The Bruins are dejected as they watch the St. Louis Blues celebrate after Game 7. –John Tlumacki / Globe Staff
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
June 12, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins will look back on three minutes all summer.

The Bruins had it all lined up: a raucous home crowd for its first Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final in their 95-year history, was aided by a couple of world champions from other sports and a fast start that provided a handful of excellent scoring chances in the opening period.

Then in a matter of three minutes because of a slow line change and a bad turnover by forward David Pastrnak, it was gone.

The St. Louis Blues stunned the Bruins and their fans with two quick goals, took that 2-0 lead into the first intermission and cruised to a 4-1 win Wednesday night to celebrate their first championship.

Advertisement

Also gone was the city’s chance for its 13th championship since 2002 that would have joined the New England Patriots’ six, four by the Red Sox and one each by the Celtics and Bruins.

After Patriots Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman — both wearing David Ortiz white home jerseys as the honorary flag bearers — came out and fired up the crowd Boston came charging out quickly before its momentum disappeared late in the opening period even quicker.

They even showed 2004 World Series star Curt Schilling on the Jumbotron flashing his championship ring. Boston was searching for its first Cup since 2011 when it beat Game 7 in Vancouver, but nothing worked.

The Bruins were handed a power play on a delay of game penalty by Blues defenseman Colton Parayko 7:57 into the period and they certainly had their chances — like they did for a lot of the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Brad Marchand, the team’s leading scorer in the postseason, was robbed by Jordan Binnington on a wrister from the slot. After the penalty was over, David Krejci cut in alone and Binnington flashed his right pad to rob his backhander from the edge of the crease. They had another excellent chance when Marcus Johansson came charging in alone from the right circle, but Binnington dove out to make the stop.

Advertisement

That’s when Boston seemed to fall apart defensively late in the period. On slow change, the Blues collected the puck in the neutral zone and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester fired a shot from the point that Ryan O’Reilly tipped between Rask’s pads at 16:47.

In the closing seconds, Pastrnak gave the puck up in his own end. Jaden Schwartz sent a pass to Alex Pietrangelo and the defenseman beat Rask with a backhander to the blocker side from the slot with eight seconds left.

It was the Blues’ night from then on. Tuukka Rask had stopped 82 of 86 shots in Boston’s three elimination games this season (twice in the opening round against Toronto and Game 6 in St. Louis) but the Blues got to him early and made it stand up.

Buy Tickets

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Playoffs Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jayson Tatum hugs Bradley Beal.
Bruins
Jayson Tatum was thrilled that the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 11:34 PM
Ivan Barbashev and Brad Marchand collide during the first period in Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fans aren't happy with Brad Marchand for his decision at the end of the 1st period June 12, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Kyrie Irving is reportedly not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, agent Jeff Wechsler reportedly part ways June 12, 2019 | 9:34 PM
Red Sox
Betts' bases-loaded walk gives Red Sox 4-3 win over Rangers June 12, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Bruins
Boston falls short of a rare championship trifecta June 12, 2019 | 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, center, during the second quarter of a basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The Celtics defeated the Pelicans 113-100. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
The Celtics and Lakers are reportedly in competing trade talks for Anthony Davis June 12, 2019 | 7:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots file tampering charges against Texans June 12, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes exercises option to stay with Celtics June 12, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel had knee arthroscopy June 12, 2019 | 4:21 PM
Fans pass a Boston Bruins banner through the stands before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Give us your Game 7 predictions June 12, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Boston Bruins Banner Captain 2011
Bruins
Boston athletes are wishing the Bruins luck in Game 7 against the Blues June 12, 2019 | 3:35 PM
The director of the National Police, General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the weapon that was used to shoot former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, during a press conference at the Attorney General's Office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Six suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting, the Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor said Wednesday. (AP Photo / Roberto Guzman)
David Ortiz
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in David Ortiz shooting June 12, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara Stanley Cup Boston Bruins 2011
Bruins
The results of every Stanley Cup Final Game 7 ever June 12, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup
Bruins
What happened when the Bruins last played in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 12, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins fans wear wrist lights during pregame ceremonies. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
3 things the Bruins must do to beat the Blues in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:53 PM
The St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) celebrates his goal with teammates behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask during the third period in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Hunter Pence
Red Sox
Brock Holt explained what happened during Hunter Pence's bizarre inside-the-park home run June 12, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Laila Anderson
NHL
Meet Laila Anderson, the St. Louis Blues fan being flown to Boston for Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:09 PM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk cleared to play in Game 7 for Bruins June 12, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured during a December, 2018 Patriots practice.
Sports News
These 4 Boston athletes earn more money than Tom Brady June 12, 2019 | 10:46 AM
Anthony Davis Celtics
Celtics
Anthony Davis's agent shared his thoughts on the Celtics trade rumors June 12, 2019 | 10:31 AM
Harvard University Cambridge
Sports News
A former Harvard assistant track coach is pleading guilty to child porn charges June 12, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle Marcus Johansson
Bruins
Bruins' depth gives them the edge over the Blues in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final June 12, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final Core Players
Bruins
One more for the Stanley Cup: Unlike Blues, some Bruins have been there, done that June 12, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Gabriele Grunewald competes in the 1,500 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field Championships.
Sports News
Distance runner Gabriele Grunewald dies at 32 after long battle with cancer June 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Tuukka Rask makes a 1st period save on a Blues slapshot. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask's big-game performances bode well for the Bruins in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Craig Berube St. Louis Blues
NHL
What the Blues are saying before Stanley Cup Final Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Tim Thomas Boston Bruins
Bruins
The Tuukka Rask-Tim Thomas comparison is finally legit, with a final chapter looming June 12, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying ahead of one last Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Bruins
For Bruins, deep playoff runs become a hairy situation June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM