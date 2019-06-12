Bruins fans aren’t happy with Brad Marchand for his decision at the end of the 1st period

After garnering plenty of praise for his role in Sunday’s Game 6 win, Brad Marchand received criticism for a costly mistake in Wednesday’s Game 7.

With less than 20 seconds left in the first period, and the Blues charging toward the Bruins’ net, Marchand wanted to make a line change and got caught in no man’s land.

He stepped up and tried to make a play, but Jaden Schwartz made a nifty move, swerved around him, and found Alex Pietrangelo in front of the net to put St. Louis ahead, 2-0, with 7.9 seconds remaining.

Though the goal itself was a a beauty, many viewers believed it wouldn’t have happened if Marchand hadn’t attempted to get off the ice when the Blues had the puck in the neutral zone.

“We didn’t read the situation very well, gave them a good look late in the period, and they executed a nice play to score a goal,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley.

veteran move by Brad Marchand hustling to the bench to avoid eating the -1 pic.twitter.com/jdoRUEWf4M — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) June 13, 2019

Tony Amonte on the Marchand mistake that led to the second goal (with 8 seconds left in the first period): “That goal may have cost them the Stanley Cup.” — Michael Holley (@MichaelSHolley) June 13, 2019