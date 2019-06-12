For Bruins, deep playoff runs become a hairy situation

David Krejci, a veteran of three Cup Final runs, said he got a headstart on his beard. –john tlumacki/Globe staff
By
5:00 AM

ST. LOUIS — Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk wasn’t sure if he could do it.

Forward Noel Acciari may never be able to.

Veteran David Krejci, having been to the Stanley Cup Final twice before, gave himself a head start.

“I maybe cheated,’’ Krejci said with a smile. “Maybe not.’’

A tradition that is said to have started with the 1980 New York Islanders was welcomed with open arms in Boston this postseason. The concept is simple: No shaving until elimination. The deeper the Bruins go in the playoffs, the longer the bearded men in the locker room have to delay dusting off their razors.

Advertisement

For some, that’s not a problem.

A small contingent of players has mastered the quasi-lumberjack look.

Sporting thick brown facial hair that seamlessly joins his sideburns to his jawline to his mustache, defenseman John Moore says he’s in the conversation for best on the team. Other names considered to be at the top include Krejci, 35-year-old David Backes, and 42-year-old Zdeno Chara.

“When we went in the final eight and six years ago, I was younger, so I didn’t have a good one,’’ Krejci, now 33, said. “So, I’m like, ‘OK, I have a good feeling about this team, I’m going to give myself a headstart and see how it’s going to look if we make the Final.’ And here we are. There’s no rule you have to shave the day before the playoffs.’’

The elder statesman on the team, of course, aren’t the only ones who rock more than just a collection of patches.

Forwards David Pastrnak and Sean Kuraly both have respectable showings. As does Grzelyck, who, like Krejci, gave himself a bit of a headstart and was surprised to learn that he could grow a full beard.

“I don’t know if I like it, but it’s pretty cool,’’ Grzelyck said. “Growing up watching the Stanley Cup, it’s one thing that kind of gravitates you towards the playoffs. You’re always checking in on the players’ beards. I’m just happy that I can grow a little bit.’’

Advertisement

Not everybody is as fortunate.

Rookie Connor Clifton openly admits his scraggly look is “terrible.’’ Defenseman Brandon Carlo calls his “pretty patchy.’’ Forward Marcus Johansson says his is “not great, but it’s there.’’ Left wing Jake DeBrusk wishes his was “a little bit more greasy.’’

The honor for worst on the team, however, was split between two players: Acciari and Danton Heinen.

“I don’t even know if Danton has anything on his face,’’ Carlo said.

Heinen doesn’t disagree.

“It’s the longest it’s ever been, though,’’ he said.

Acciari argues Heinen’s actually isn’t that bad, his light blonde hair just makes it difficult to spot. Acciari’s spotty showing, on the other hand, is there for all to see.

Buy Tickets

“This isn’t what you call a beard,’’ he said. “I just can’t grow a beard. I can’t do it.’’

Regardless of the quality of their final products, the Bruins seem to be big fans of the tradition — as long as, in the words of Moore, “certain guys take the hygiene seriously.’’

“I like it,’’ Kuraly said. “I think it’s cool. When you grow up and you’re watching this, it kind of shows the war of attrition that you’ve kind of been through to get here — and how long it takes by how much some players’ beards are growing.’’

“You look around and you see guys lift up the Cup, it looks like they’re kind of grizzled and they’ve been through a lot,’’ added Grzelcyk. “You look around the room, and you see guys that just remind you of the playoffs.’’

That being said, some are still itching (literally) to get rid of their beards — or whatever semblance of one they might have.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to shave it, to be honest,’’ Pastrnak confessed. “It’s ginger, I don’t like it.’’

“The longer it gets, the more red it gets,’’ said Clifton. “Brown hair, red beard just doesn’t look great.’’

The ceremonial pruning might be a gradual process for others.

“I might play around with it,’’ Grzelcyk said. “If I go shave it all off at once, I’m probably going to look like a 10-year-old, so maybe I’ll keep it little by little.’’

Either way, there’s no doubt players happily put off shaving for an opportunity to hoist the Stanley Cup back in Boston Wednesday night.

David Pastrnak beard
David Pastrnak — John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Charlie McAvoy beard
Charlie McAvoy —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Marcus Johansson beard
Marcus Johansson —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Zdeno Chara beard
Zdeno Chara —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Brandon Carlo beard
Brandon Carlo —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Noel Acciari —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Matt Grzelcyk beard
Matt Grzelcyk —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Sean Kuraly
Sean Kuraly —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia waits in a police truck in the parking lot of the courthouse in Santo Domingo Este for his first court appearance. The appearance was later delayed. Photo: Orlando Barria, for The Boston Globe
David Ortiz
'He didn’t know what they were going to do. He’s a fan of David’s.' June 11, 2019 | 8:45 PM
5/23/13: Boston, MA: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (left) returned to Fenway Park as the manager of the Cleveland Indians, his first game in the visiting dugout since leaving Boston. He is pictured as he greets Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) in the visitor's dugout. It occured just after Francona had finished a pre game session with the media. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic:Red Sox-Indians (1)
Red Sox
Here's what Terry Francona had to say about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 7:23 PM
The Bruins play the Blues in Game 5.
Bruins
How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 11, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Bruins 1970
Bruins
13 classic photos from the Bruins' 1970 Stanley Cup win June 11, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Boston Bruins Karson Kuhlman NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Bruins Fan Banner Captain TD Garden
Bruins
Chad Finn: Who should be the banner captain for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? June 11, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final: A few things to know about Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 2:00 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
Tiffany Ortiz shares update on husband's recovery from shooting June 11, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez teared up while talking about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale explained how the Red Sox want to 'pick up' David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Rask looks like MVP of Stanley Cup playoffs June 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about playing Game 7 in Boston June 11, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Kevin Durant NBA Finals
NBA
Kevin Durant returns from injury in Game 5 only to hurt his Achilles June 11, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Warriors Raptors NBA Finals Game 5
NBA
Warriors stave off elimination, win Game 5 of NBA Finals 106-105 over Raptors June 11, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Torey Krug awaits a special delivery June 11, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Paul Pierce is launching his own line of CBD vaporizer cartridges.
Celtics
Paul Pierce is launching his own CBD line called 'The Truth' June 11, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Red Sox
Rangers rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 11 innings June 10, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bruins
Chad Finn: Bruins’ poise, experience was the difference in Game 6, and should be in Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox move start time of Wednesday’s game to 4:05 p.m. June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy (center right) addressed the media during a news conference on David Ortiz in the Interview Room at Fenway Park as team owner John Henry listens.
Red Sox
'It's an emotional time': Red Sox leadership addressed the David Ortiz situation June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Family and friends of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz (Big Papi) wait in the clinic where he and Dominican television presenter Joel Lopez are being treated after being shot while in a bar in the city of Santo Domingo on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images
Red Sox
27 photos taken in the aftermath of the David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 7:08 PM
St Louis-06/09/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Brothers Francios Raymond(left) a blues fan and Daniel, a Bruins fan, both from Montreal have different points of view on whose going to win. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
This St. Louis cigar bar tried mocking a Boston accent. The internet was not impressed. June 10, 2019 | 6:43 PM
Red Sox
Video: Security footage captures David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Bruins' Game 6 win June 10, 2019 | 3:33 PM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL players have rejected an 18-game season before. Will they change their minds? June 10, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Red Sox
'Get well soon, Papi': Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' for David Ortiz following shooting June 10, 2019 | 1:19 PM
NBA
Tony Parker says he's retiring from NBA after 18 seasons June 10, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
'He’s a legend': Patrice Bergeron's pregame rallying cry inspired the Bruins to force Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 12:29 PM
Tom Brady David Ortiz Fenway Park
Red Sox
'Papi defines Boston Strong' June 10, 2019 | 12:22 PM