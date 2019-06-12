What happened when the Bruins last played in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored two goals each and Tim Thomas made 37 saves in a 4-0 shutout of the Canucks on June 15, 2011.

Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup
The Bruins won the Stanley Cup in a seven-game series against the Vancouver Canucks in 2011. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
1:08 PM

The Bruins and Blues play Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday at 8 p.m. By the end of the night, one team will hoist the Stanley Cup. The other will leave TD Garden empty-handed.

The Blues have never been this close to championship glory in franchise history. The Bruins’ veteran leadership group in Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, and Brad Marchand know how it feels to win it all. All five players were on the 2011 Bruins team that matched up with the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Cup Final.

2011’s championship series was every bit as hard-fought as 2019’s has proven. The Bruins narrowly lost the first two games of the series to the Canucks, who were the league’s best regular season team, only to blow Vancouver out in Games 3 and 4, outscoring them 12-1. The Canucks won Game 5 by a 1-0 score.  The Bruins ultimately forced the series to a seventh game on the road in Vancouver.

Advertisement

Here is a reminder of what happened on June 15, 2011:

Bergeron and Marchand took the lead and never let it go

The Bruins struck first at Rogers Arena when Bergeron, planted in front of the Canucks’ net, slapped a one-time shot past Roberto Luongo at 14:37 of the first period.

Marchand, then a 23-year-old rookie, extended the lead to 2-0 in the second period when he collected a rebound, wrapped the puck behind the net and slid it in on the opposite side. Luongo actually stopped the initial attempt with his blocker, but inadvertently slid the puck in himself when he moved his hand backward.

“We wanted to come in and be a difference-maker,” Marchand told The Boston Globe postgame. “We knew we had to step up in this building. It’s very tough to play here and we always wanted to go out and work hard and leave it all on the ice.”

Bergeron scored once more before the second period ended, a short-handed breakaway goal, and Marchand put the exclamation point on the Bruins’ win when he scored an empty-net goal with less than three minutes to play.

“It’s surreal,” Marchand said. “I don’t know if it will ever kick in.”

Tim Thomas made 37 saves and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy

Thomas played one of the best postseasons of any goalie in NHL history in 2011. He ended it with one of his best performances; a 37-save shutout against the team that scored the most goals in the league that year.

Advertisement

But that was almost par for the course for Thomas, then 37, that postseason. He registered four total shutouts, made 30 or more saves in 17 of 25 games played, and allowed only seven goals in seven games in the Cup Final itself. His unorthodox, aggressive style of play endeared himself to Bruins fans. When Thomas flailed across the crease to make stop after stop, the hockey world noticed.

“[Thomas has] got to be up there with the best I’ve ever seen,” Bruins team president Cam Neely said after the game. “He elevated his game, especially in the Stanley Cup. He was so calm and composed. He took it to another level, and it was really fun to watch him play.”

Buy Tickets

Thomas’s outstanding performance earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL playoffs’ most valuable player.

“Going into the game we talked about not getting too high if we do score,” he said about staying calm even after the Bruins took the lead. “You can’t act like you’ve won the Stanley Cup because you’ll get that emotional high and it will end up showing on the ice. I was just trying to stay level. It was one goal; it was a huge goal, the game-winning goal. At that time, there was still a lot of game and a lot of work left to do.”

Zdeno Chara lifted the Cup first and the Bruins celebrated with injured teammate Nathan Horton

The only players on the ice for the Bruins in that game who had won the Cup before were forwards Mark Recchi and Shawn Thornton. For the rest, including captain Zdeno Chara, that night was a first.

Chara’s screams of pure elation were caught by television microphones as he lifted the Cup for the first time.

Advertisement

“Come on boys! Yes, yes!” Chara yelled.

Every Bruins player and coach got a chance to kiss the Cup that evening, even forward Nathan Horton, who was knocked unconscious and concussed by Canucks defenseman Aaron Rome in Game 3. Horton did not play in the remainder of the series, but he emerged on the ice in uniform after the game to celebrate with his teammates.

“We won the Stanley Cup,” Horton told NHL Network after the Bruins’ win. “That’s all that matters right now. It doesn’t matter who scored the goals as long as we are here, and that’s where we are. We all couldn’t be happier to be here.”

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins fans wear wrist lights during pregame ceremonies. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
3 things the Bruins must do to beat the Blues in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:53 PM
Karson Kuhlman
Bruins
Live blog: Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Hunter Pence
Red Sox
Brock Holt explained what happened during Hunter Pence's bizarre inside-the-park home run June 12, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Laila Anderson
NHL
‘The thing she taught me is — just be a warrior’: Meet the Blues fan being flown to Boston for Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:09 PM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk cleared to play in Game 7 for Bruins June 12, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured during a December, 2018 Patriots practice.
Sports News
These 4 Boston athletes earn more money than Tom Brady June 12, 2019 | 10:46 AM
Anthony Davis Celtics
Celtics
Anthony Davis's agent shared his thoughts on the Celtics trade rumors June 12, 2019 | 10:31 AM
Harvard University Cambridge
Sports News
A former Harvard assistant track coach is pleading guilty to child porn charges June 12, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle Marcus Johansson
Bruins
Bruins' depth gives them the edge over the Blues in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final June 12, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final Core Players
Bruins
One more for the Stanley Cup: Unlike Blues, some Bruins have been there, done that June 12, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Gabriele Grunewald competes in the 1,500 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field Championships.
Sports News
Distance runner Gabriele Grunewald dies at 32 after long battle with cancer June 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Tuukka Rask makes a 1st period save on a Blues slapshot. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask's big-game performances bode well for the Bruins in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Craig Berube St. Louis Blues
NHL
What the Blues are saying before Stanley Cup Final Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Tim Thomas Boston Bruins
Bruins
The Tuukka Rask-Tim Thomas comparison is finally legit, with a final chapter looming June 12, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying ahead of one last Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Bruins
'I maybe cheated. Maybe not.' June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins players have long dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Benintendi ejection
Red Sox
3 ejected in Rangers-Red Sox game June 12, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence, right, crosses home plate in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, while scoring on his inside the park home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Red Sox
Inside-the-park home run helps Rangers beat Red Sox June 12, 2019 | 12:36 AM
Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia waits in a police truck in the parking lot of the courthouse in Santo Domingo Este for his first court appearance. The appearance was later delayed. Photo: Orlando Barria, for The Boston Globe
David Ortiz
'He didn’t know what they were going to do. He’s a fan of David’s.' June 11, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara ‘overwhelmed’ by reception before Game 5 June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruins
Blues GM Doug Armstrong blasts TD Garden bull gang June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
5/23/13: Boston, MA: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (left) returned to Fenway Park as the manager of the Cleveland Indians, his first game in the visiting dugout since leaving Boston. He is pictured as he greets Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) in the visitor's dugout. It occured just after Francona had finished a pre game session with the media. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic:Red Sox-Indians (1)
Red Sox
Here's what Terry Francona had to say about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 7:23 PM
The Bruins play the Blues in Game 5.
Bruins
How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 11, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Bruins 1970
Bruins
13 classic photos from the Bruins' 1970 Stanley Cup win June 11, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Boston Bruins Karson Kuhlman NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Bruins Fan Banner Captain TD Garden
Bruins
Chad Finn: Who should be the banner captain for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? June 11, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final: A few things to know about Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 2:00 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
Tiffany Ortiz shares update on husband's recovery from shooting June 11, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez teared up while talking about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM