Jayson Tatum was thrilled that the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup

Moments after the St. Louis Blues won Game 7, 4-1, and captured their first Stanley Cup Championship, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum took to social media to express his excitement.

Tatum, who grew up in St. Louis, clearly isn’t shy when it comes to supporting his hometown teams. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was also invigorated by the result.

On Tatum’s Instagram, he shared a story from University of Oklahoma guard Miles Reynolds, who previously played at St. Louis University. Tatum wrote: “You know where I’m from! STL,” and he followed that up with a photo of Nelly’s song “St. Louie.”

“Listen I got nothing but love for the city of Boston and the bruins!” he wrote. “But St. Louis will always be home I can never go against the grain! Where I’m from there isn’t much to celebrate or be happy about! This brings the city joy and brings positive attention that we rarely ever get! With so much negative attention for many different reasons it’s rare we get this opportunity.”

He closed in style, saying: “With that being said CONGRATS to @stlouisblues ST LOUIS WE LIT!!!!!!!!”