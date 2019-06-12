Boston athletes are wishing the Bruins luck in Game 7 against the Blues

The Bruins play the Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Boston – as well as the city’s athletes – are on notice.

Boston athletes past and present were out in force to celebrate the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory in February, and anyone from Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman to Bobby Orr himself have appeared at TD Garden as banner captains throughout the playoffs.

Here are some of the Boston athletes cheering for the Bruins to win the Cup Wednesday night:

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi shared a video from his TD Garden appearance as a banner captain in May 2018.

Bruschi waved the flag before Game 4 of the Bruins’ second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

The Red Sox put up a pregame message for fans on the Green Monster’s scoreboard.

Julian Edelman kept his point simple.

“Win or go home,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former Red Sox closer Keith Foulke posted a picture of him wearing a Bruins hat at Fenway Park.