Matt Grzelcyk cleared to play in Game 7 for Bruins

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday morning that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been cleared to play in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight. He will be a game-time decision.

Grzelcyk has not played since suffering a concussion in Game 2 of this series May 29, but has been practicing with the team for the last week. Should he return, Connor Clifton would come out of the lineup.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Matt Grzelcyk has been cleared and is a game-time decision. But “looks like he’ll go in” for Connor Clifton. pic.twitter.com/CCySS0djBc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 12, 2019

Cassidy was asked if there would be any concerns for Grzelcyk after a two-week layoff.

“I think your adrenaline will carry you through,’’ said Cassidy. “The one thing about Matt, if he does go in after missing some games, is that he’s been skating with us. It’s not like he just jumped on the ice with us yesterday.

Advertisement

“He’s been participating, albeit non-contact, so there’s a little bit of a different animal there, but at this time of the year, you’re not into a lot of contact at practice anyway.’’

The Bruins face the Blues in Game 7 at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.