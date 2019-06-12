One more for the Stanley Cup: Unlike Blues, some Bruins have been there, done that

The Bruins have five players who played in both the 2011 and 2013 Stanley Cup Finals.

Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final Core Players
The Bruins' core players won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and came close to another in 2013. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post
9:19 AM
BOSTON – Asked what edge his team has over the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final, Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy hesitated, wary of providing bulletin-board material before the series even started.
“I’ll go the easy route,” Cassidy said two weeks ago. “I just believe that our guys that have been there – have won a Cup, have lost a Cup – that should give us an edge. Some people disagree with that once you’re here, but I believe it will give us an edge.”

Boston has five players who were part of two previous Stanley Cup finals – 2011 against Vancouver and 2013 against Chicago – and the Bruins can boast playing in (and winning) the last Stanley Cup Final Game 7, in 2011. Captain Zdeno Chara, 42, will set an NHL record with his 14th playoff Game 7. Meantime, the Blues could become the first team in 30 years to win a Stanley Cup without a previous winner on the roster.

“They have obviously more experience, but we don’t worry about it,” St. Louis center Brayden Schenn said. “We have had a lot of ups and downs in this series, this season and this playoffs that have gotten us to this point. Anything can happen in one game.”

Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy realized the benefit of championship experience in the locker room before Game 6 on Sunday. This is the 21-year-old’s third playoff run, but with his team on the brink of elimination on the road, the magnitude of the moment got to him. “I’ll just be honest with you, the emotions, like, crap, it’s a lot,” McAvoy said after the game, a 5-1 Boston win.

A moving speech from top center Patrice Bergeron – who might have been inspired by a pregame speech Mark Recchi gave the Bruins in 2011 – helped settle down the team, and then veteran winger Brad Marchand came up with the first goal in the first period. The poise and savvy from both showed exactly why clubs regularly pay a premium for free agents or trade additions who have championship experience.

“Of course you’ve got to rely on your experience in these games,” Bergeron said Sunday. “You need to know what’s coming and obviously we expected a big start from them. I thought we managed that pretty well, and getting that first goal was huge.”

Marchand and Bergeron are one of 11 players to score two goals in Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Finals; no one ever has had a hat trick. And Boston is 6-1 all time with an opportunity to clinch a Stanley Cup, but the 2013 loss to the Blackhawks might be more motivating.

“You realize when you get to this point how hard it actually is, especially the longer you’ve been around the league,” Marchand said. “You look at some guys that have been around a long time, and how few opportunities you get. . . . It’s the best thing in the world for the team that wins, and it sucks for the team that loses. Being on both sides of it, you realize how hard it is, and just how [expletive] it is to lose. It sticks with you forever.”

Blues forward David Perron played on this stage a year ago – he was on the Vegas Golden Knights team that lost to the Washington Capitals a year ago – and he said, “the best way to put your best performance is not to think about the importance of the game” too soon, but save that energy for the three hours before puck drop. St. Louis will draw on its experience from this season, overcoming a poor first half of the season that had the Blues last in the league to start January.

“I don’t really think it’s experience,” center Ryan O’Reilly said. “We have a lot of mature hockey players in our room. It’s not like we’re super young. We have lots of veterans, and at the end of the day, it’s another game. It’s doing things the right way and investing in it the right way and you go from there. We have to outwork them and be more disciplined than them, and it’s those little details. Obviously the stakes are higher, but that’s the exciting thing about it.”

Told of Cassidy’s comments about his championship-proven core giving Boston an edge, St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong said he would also tout the team’s experience if he was a member of the Bruins. “But it is what it is,” Armstrong said before the series. “The puck’s going to drop and the guys are going to have to adjust to what’s happening. . . .

“Hopefully a year from now we’ll say, jeez, St. Louis has got a lot of championship experience.”

Advertisement
TOPICS: Bruins Washington Post
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gabriele Grunewald competes in the 1,500 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field Championships.
Sports News
Distance runner Gabriele Grunewald dies at 32 after long battle with cancer June 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Tuukka Rask makes a 1st period save on a Blues slapshot. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask's big-game performances bode well for the Bruins in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Craig Berube St. Louis Blues
NHL
What the Blues are saying before Stanley Cup Final Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Tim Thomas Boston Bruins
Bruins
The Tuukka Rask-Tim Thomas comparison is finally legit, with a final chapter looming June 12, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying ahead of one last Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Bruins
'I maybe cheated. Maybe not.' June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins players have long dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Benintendi ejection
Red Sox
3 ejected in Rangers-Red Sox game June 12, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence, right, crosses home plate in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, while scoring on his inside the park home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Red Sox
Inside-the-park home run helps Rangers beat Red Sox June 12, 2019 | 12:36 AM
Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia waits in a police truck in the parking lot of the courthouse in Santo Domingo Este for his first court appearance. The appearance was later delayed. Photo: Orlando Barria, for The Boston Globe
David Ortiz
'He didn’t know what they were going to do. He’s a fan of David’s.' June 11, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara ‘overwhelmed’ by reception before Game 5 June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruins
Blues GM Doug Armstrong blasts TD Garden bull gang June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
5/23/13: Boston, MA: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (left) returned to Fenway Park as the manager of the Cleveland Indians, his first game in the visiting dugout since leaving Boston. He is pictured as he greets Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) in the visitor's dugout. It occured just after Francona had finished a pre game session with the media. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic:Red Sox-Indians (1)
Red Sox
Here's what Terry Francona had to say about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 7:23 PM
The Bruins play the Blues in Game 5.
Bruins
How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 11, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Bruins 1970
Bruins
13 classic photos from the Bruins' 1970 Stanley Cup win June 11, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Boston Bruins Karson Kuhlman NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Bruins Fan Banner Captain TD Garden
Bruins
Chad Finn: Who should be the banner captain for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? June 11, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final: A few things to know about Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 2:00 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
Tiffany Ortiz shares update on husband's recovery from shooting June 11, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez teared up while talking about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale explained how the Red Sox want to 'pick up' David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Rask looks like MVP of Stanley Cup playoffs June 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about playing Game 7 in Boston June 11, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Kevin Durant NBA Finals
NBA
Kevin Durant returns from injury in Game 5 only to hurt his Achilles June 11, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Alex Morgan US Women's Soccer
Soccer
US routs Thailand 13-0 in its first 2019 Women's World Cup match June 11, 2019 | 8:15 AM
Warriors Raptors NBA Finals Game 5
NBA
Warriors stave off elimination, win Game 5 of NBA Finals 106-105 over Raptors June 11, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Torey Krug awaits a special delivery June 11, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Paul Pierce is launching his own line of CBD vaporizer cartridges.
Celtics
Paul Pierce is launching his own CBD line called 'The Truth' June 11, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Red Sox
Rangers rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 11 innings June 10, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bruins
Chad Finn: Bruins’ poise, experience was the difference in Game 6, and should be in Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 7:28 PM