Bruins’ depth gives them the edge over the Blues in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

The only Bruins who have played at least one playoff game this season and not scored a goal are John Moore and Tuukka Rask.

Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle Marcus Johansson
Midseason additions Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson gave the Bruins dangerous depth. –The Associated Press
By
Neil Greenberg, The Washington Post
9:49 AM
The Boston Bruins are no strangers to Game 7 – they won the Stanley Cup in the decisive game against the Vancouver Canucks in 2011 – but this is the first time Boston will host the ultimate game of the finals in its 95-year history.

“You’ve got two good teams who have gone toe to toe here,” Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy told the Associated Press. “The whole hockey world loves a Game 7. It should be a great night in Boston and may the best team win.”

Home ice has its advantages. Overall, the home team has a 104-73 record in the playoffs, which improves to 12-4 in the Stanley Cup Final. Plus, the coach of the home team gets to dictate the match ups on the ice with the benefit of last change. For the Bruins, that’s a considerable strength considering their roster depth. Karson Kuhlman’s goal in the third period of Game 6 gave Boston 21 different players with at least one goal in the 2019 Stanley Cups playoffs, tying them with the 1987 Philadelphia Flyers for the most unique scorers during a single postseason. The Bruins have 19 skaters with at least two goals, the most ever by a team in a single postseason. The Blues, by comparison, have 14.

Overall, Boston is generating more shots, scoring chances and high-quality attempts per 60 minutes at even-strength at home than they are on the road in this series, a good sign even if the goal output hasn’t caught up to the shot volume like we would expect.

This graphic displays the Bruins’ home and road splits in the Stanley Cup Final, according to Natural Stat Trick. —Graphic via The Washington Post

This Bruins squad also gets plenty of contributions from their defense: seven different blue liners have at least one goal during this playoff run, tying them with the 1988 Calgary Flames, 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins and 1994 Washington Capitals for the most scoring defensemen during the playoffs. Torey Krug leads the way for Boston with one goal and six assists in the Stanley Cup Final, the most by a Bruins defenseman since Bobby Orr in 1974. But Krug doesn’t provide offense at the expense of defense. The 28-year-old blue-liner has been on the ice for 19 even-strength goals for and 14 against during the playoffs in addition to a 67-to-55 edge in high-danger scoring chances, those shot attempts originating in the slot or the crease.

“That’s that line that I flirt with on a nightly basis, whether it’s regular season or playoffs,” Krug told the Boston Herald. “Obviously, it’s more magnified now. Obviously, I have to find a way to compete and play on that line while really hanging onto my swagger because that’s what ultimately allows me to make plays as a defenseman. If I’m not playing with that swagger, then I’m not making those high-end plays that I normally do. It’s tough. You have to find that line and ultimately that good solid first pass is what helps our forwards move along with the puck.”

Puck movement is key and Krug was on the ice for three of Boston’s five goals in Game 6, including an assist on the first goal of the game by Brad Marchand during a power play.

The top trio of Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron have yet to score an even-strength goal in this series but they have the edge in shot attempts (28 to 20) and are nearly break-even in high-danger chances (5 to 7) against the Blues in this series. Perhaps Cassidy can get that top line more ice time against Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko in Game 7: Marchand’s trio has seven shot attempts with only one against in seven minutes of ice time against the Blues’ threesome in the Stanley Cup Final.

Marchand has also shown he can rise on the biggest of stages. His seven career goals in the Stanley Cup finals is tied for the second-most in franchise history, and only one fewer than Orr and John Bucyk. Boston is also 24-1 all time when Marchand scores in the postseason.

“A lot of us have been in the finals a couple of times,” Boston netminder and Conn Smythe Trophy favorite Tuukka Rask told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. We haven’t had a chance to have a clinching game at home. So obviously the city will be behind us and very excited. We’re just going to focus on our game. We have a hockey game to win. That’s all that really matters.”

Advertisement
TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final Washington Post
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final Core Players
Bruins
One more for the Stanley Cup: Unlike Blues, some Bruins have been there, done that June 12, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Gabriele Grunewald competes in the 1,500 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field Championships.
Sports News
Distance runner Gabriele Grunewald dies at 32 after long battle with cancer June 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Tuukka Rask makes a 1st period save on a Blues slapshot. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask's big-game performances bode well for the Bruins in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Craig Berube St. Louis Blues
NHL
What the Blues are saying before Stanley Cup Final Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Tim Thomas Boston Bruins
Bruins
The Tuukka Rask-Tim Thomas comparison is finally legit, with a final chapter looming June 12, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying ahead of one last Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Bruins
'I maybe cheated. Maybe not.' June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins players have long dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Benintendi ejection
Red Sox
3 ejected in Rangers-Red Sox game June 12, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence, right, crosses home plate in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, while scoring on his inside the park home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Red Sox
Inside-the-park home run helps Rangers beat Red Sox June 12, 2019 | 12:36 AM
Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia waits in a police truck in the parking lot of the courthouse in Santo Domingo Este for his first court appearance. The appearance was later delayed. Photo: Orlando Barria, for The Boston Globe
David Ortiz
'He didn’t know what they were going to do. He’s a fan of David’s.' June 11, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara ‘overwhelmed’ by reception before Game 5 June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruins
Blues GM Doug Armstrong blasts TD Garden bull gang June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
5/23/13: Boston, MA: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (left) returned to Fenway Park as the manager of the Cleveland Indians, his first game in the visiting dugout since leaving Boston. He is pictured as he greets Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) in the visitor's dugout. It occured just after Francona had finished a pre game session with the media. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic:Red Sox-Indians (1)
Red Sox
Here's what Terry Francona had to say about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 7:23 PM
The Bruins play the Blues in Game 5.
Bruins
How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 11, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Bruins 1970
Bruins
13 classic photos from the Bruins' 1970 Stanley Cup win June 11, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Boston Bruins Karson Kuhlman NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Bruins Fan Banner Captain TD Garden
Bruins
Chad Finn: Who should be the banner captain for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? June 11, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final: A few things to know about Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 2:00 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
Tiffany Ortiz shares update on husband's recovery from shooting June 11, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez teared up while talking about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale explained how the Red Sox want to 'pick up' David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Rask looks like MVP of Stanley Cup playoffs June 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about playing Game 7 in Boston June 11, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Kevin Durant NBA Finals
NBA
Kevin Durant returns from injury in Game 5 only to hurt his Achilles June 11, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Alex Morgan US Women's Soccer
Soccer
US routs Thailand 13-0 in its first 2019 Women's World Cup match June 11, 2019 | 8:15 AM
Warriors Raptors NBA Finals Game 5
NBA
Warriors stave off elimination, win Game 5 of NBA Finals 106-105 over Raptors June 11, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Torey Krug awaits a special delivery June 11, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Paul Pierce is launching his own line of CBD vaporizer cartridges.
Celtics
Paul Pierce is launching his own CBD line called 'The Truth' June 11, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Red Sox
Rangers rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 11 innings June 10, 2019 | 10:49 PM