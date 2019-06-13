What players and coaches had to say after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

“It’s devastation.’’

The Bruins lined up to shake hands after losingthe Stanley Cup Final series, 4-3. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Here’s a look at some of the comments from Bruins and Blues players and coaches after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday at TD Garden. The Blues defeated the Bruins, 4-1, in Game 7 to win the series, 4-3.

It was St. Louis’s first NHL championship.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy

On the emotions in the Boston locker room after Game 7: “It’s an empty feeling. It’s a long year. Someone had to win and someone had to lose and we came out on the wrong side of it. It’s not the way you picture it. It’s as simple as that.’’

On his message to the Bruins after the game: “There’s nothing that I can really say in this moment I believe, other than I was proud of them and they should walk out of here with their heads up. That’s it. There’s no long speech, there just isn’t. I’ll have an opportunity to catch up with the players in the next little while but right now they don’t want to hear anything from me.’’

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara

On what made this Bruins team special: “I think it was the personalities we had, the leadership we had. I thought we came together. Not just this year, but the last few years as a team that really bought-in as one, played for each other, played together. We battled together and we shared some ups and downs. We just came up a bit short.’’

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron

On being so close to winning the Stanley Cup: “You know, we ultimately didn’t capitalize on our chances and they did. You know, we got to give them credit. They deserved to win, but it’s not going to change the way we’ve competed and the way that we’ve battled to get to this point, but then, it doesn’t change the result whatever we say right now.’’

On if he and the team were fighting injuries: “Yeah of course. I’m proud of everybody and the way we’ve battled all year. You know, you work so hard to get to this point, and yeah. So, it’s tough.’’

Bruins forward Brad Marchand

On how he’ll remember this team: “Love these guys. We had a hell of a year, and we came very close. I love every guy on this team. I’m very proud of everyone that worked their ass off all year to get to this point, and you know, we’re a hell of a group. We came together. We’re like a family, so it hurts, but yeah, love this group.’’

On if this is the most painful loss of his career: “Yup. By far.’’

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy

On the emotion after the game: “It’s devastation.’’

Blues coach Craig Berube

On what the biggest team strength is: “The team. They put the team first, and that, you know, that’s been a message for quite some time and they’ve done a real good job of that, the players. They believe in it, and you know, we’re champs, but I think just once they got the message and they started playing, you know, mid-December we started to really pull it together and obviously [Jordan] Binnington coming in and solidifying a goalie position and we’re a pretty good hockey team.’’

Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly

On what was going through his mind when he realized they were about to win the Cup: “I was trying so hard not to smile or show any emotion, you know. On the bench we’re trying to keep it cool and keep playing and finish the game, and like, I don’t know – I think just everything. You dream this for so long and, you know, as a kid just like that feeling comes back to you, just like what it means to win this thing. I still can’t believe this. This is – I can’t believe I’m here right now and a Stanley Cup champion with this group of guys.’’

On what it means to win the Conn Smythe Trophy: “Gosh, I – yeah, it’s tough to describe, you know. The Cup, you know, is the ultimate goal and just trying to go out there and be the spark and try to make a difference and looking at the names on this thing and to be a part of that group, like, you know – most of these guys on here I pretended I was as a kid and now to be on there with them, it’s an incredible feeling. I – there’s so many people to thank and I’m just so proud of this group and myself, too. I just can’t believe that we hung on and got this done.’’

