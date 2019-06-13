Bruins-Blues Game 7 was most-watched NHL game on record

The Bruins’ loss to the Blues in the Stanley Cup Final in Game 7 was not a popular subject for fans in Boston, but Thursday night’s game drew nearly 9 million viewers to NBC, making it the most-watched NHL game on record. In St. Louis, the game did a 41.8 rating, NBC Sports’ highest-rated Blues game ever in the market. The seven-game series averaged a total audience delivery of 5.468 million, making it the most-watched Stanley Cup Final in four years and the third-most watched Final on record.