Watch all the goals scored in Bruins-Blues Game 7

The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the final game of the Stanley Cup Final.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues scores a first period goal past Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues scores a first-period goal past Tuukka Rask. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By
1:00 AM

The St.Louis Blues are the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Cup Final. If you want to relive the action (you’re probably a Blues fan), here are all the goals scored in Game 7.

First Period:  

3:13 – The Blues got on the board first.  After a huge advantage hit from Sammy Blais, Ryan O’Reilly managed to knock in the first goal of the game right between the legs of goalkeeper Tuukka Rask. It was O’Reilly’s 23rd point of the postseason, setting a franchise record. Blues: 1 – Bruins: 0

0:07.9 – Capitalizing off of a Bruins error and rushing toward the net, Alex Pietrangelo knocked in an effortless backhanded goal to give the Blues a 2-0 lead in the final seconds of the first.

Third Period: 

8:35 – Off of a smooth assist from Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn scored the third goal of the game to inch the Blues closer to victory. Blues: 3 – Bruins: 0

 

4:38 – Dominating the last few minutes of the Stanley Cup Final, Massachusetts native Zach Sanford scored the fourth goal off of a pass from David Perron.

 

2:10 – Getting the Bruins on the board, Matt Grzelcyk scored the team’s first (and only) goal of the Stanley Cup Final. It was not enough.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

