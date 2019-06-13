11 postgame photos from the Bruins’ devastating Game 7 loss

The Bruins’ season ended in crushing fashion on Wednesday night with a Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues.

While the team’s accomplishments over the course of the year leave much to be celebrated, a 4-1 loss on home ice in the deciding game of a championship series left Bruins players wondering what could have been.

Before the offseason begins, here are some of the final images from Boston’s 2018-2019 season: