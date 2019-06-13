Charles Barkley picked the Blues and made a Kawhi Leonard hockey comparison at Game 7

Charles Barkley attended his first ever Stanley Cup Final in Boston on Wednesday and it made some buzz. The NBA Hall of Famer joined NBC analysts during the pregame and the intermission of the first period to talk about hockey, Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, and more. His outfit also went viral. Here are his top moments from the night:

He analyzed the first period: “It was all about the goalie. He [Bennington] stole the show….They [Boston] should have been up one, two, three zip maybe. The goalie was the difference in the first period. He was fantastic.”

He explained why he was rooting for St Louis: Barkley admitted that he was rooting for the Blues simply because, well, he knows what it’s like to be in their position. The 11-time NBA All Star never won an NBA Championship title, and while St. Louis would go on to to win their first ever Stanley Cup Final, Barkley was ‘rooting’ for them from the start.

“I always root for a team that hasn’t won a championship because I’m on that list….I never root against people, but I’m rooting for St.Louis to win this series.”

He surprised Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman: St Louis did end up winning the Stanley Cup Final, 4-1 against the Bruins, but Barkley was seen surprising the wide receiver after the game. Edelman, Olympian Aly Raisman and Liam “Fist Bump Kid” Fitzgerald were the banner captains for the game. Raisman and Edelman wore a recovering-David Ortiz’s jersey in his honor.

Where’d Charles Barkley come from?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/BYU3BudLY7 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 13, 2019

He compared Kawhi Leonard to a hockey player:

Barkley was asked to put his hockey IQ to the test, and in light of the NBA Finals, was asked to compare the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard to a hockey player. His response: Sydney Crosby.

“Sydney Crosby is the perfect superstar. He’s quiet, he’s gonna win. Kawhi is a great player, a great man….You never heard anything about about [Sydney] Crosby, he’s one of the greatest ever.”

If @kawhileonard was a hockey player, who would he be? Charles Barkley immediately had a response: Sidney Crosby. pic.twitter.com/XFaEB6j22v — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 13, 2019

Barkley also went on to comment about the NBA Finals. He confessed he ‘loves Drake’ and predicted that Toronto would win the series.

“I love Toronto,” he said, “It’s my favorite city in the world. I hope they can pull it off. The Warriors are a great organization, but I think it would be great for the NBA if Toronto won the World Championship.”

Along the topic of Kevin Durant, who suffered an Achilles injury Tuesday night, Barkley was honest: “I didn’t think Kevin Durant was coming back… he shouldn’t have come back.”