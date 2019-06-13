How St. Louis media is reacting to the Blues’ Stanley Cup victory over the Bruins

"They didn’t teach us hockey. They showed us how to live."

St. Louis Blues Fans Stanley Cup
Blues fans greeted the team as they arrived back in St. Louis early Thursday morning. –The Associated Press
By
12:03 PM

The Blues defeated the Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in the franchise’s history.

After 51 years – only in nine of which the Blues did not make the playoffs – St. Louis is finally on top of the hockey world.

Needless to say, Blues fans packed into the team’s watch parties at Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium and celebrated appropriately.

Here is how St. Louis media members are reacting to the Blues’ first championship win:

Jim Thomas, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “No team in the four major North American team sports (NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB) had ever been in last place overall even one-quarter into a season and gone on to make the league championship series (or in the case of the NFL, the Super Bowl).”

Advertisement

Thomas repeats the now-familiar origin story of the 2018-19 Blues before chronicling the moments that will remain in the minds of St. Louis’ players and fans forever: Patrick Maroon, a St. Louis native, celebrating with his son on the ice; Colton Parayko handing the Cup to Blues superfan Laila Anderson, who the team flew to Boston for Game 7; team captain Alex Pietrangelo making sure Jay Bouwmeester, the 35-year-old defenseman who stands a champion for the first time after 16 NHL seasons, lifted the Cup after him.

Thomas praises the play of playoff MVP Ryan O’Reilly, who led the Cup Final series with nine points and scored the first goal of Game 7. He notes O’Reilly’s words at his postgame press conference, in which he recounted his first conversation with general manager Doug Armstrong after he joined the Blues last summer.

“’I’m looking at the roster, I was so amped up,” O’Reilly said. “I just said, ‘Let’s go win a Cup.’ And here they are.”

Jeremy Rutherford, The Athletic: “For years, people in St. Louis have been saying that whichever team won the city’s first Stanley Cup, the players would never have to buy a beer in this town again. Well, the next time you see Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly and his teammates out in public, get out your wallet.”

Rutherford’s postgame article asserts that had the Blues lost the Stanley Cup, it would have been confirmation that the hockey gods do not exist. How could they break St. Louis’ hearts again at the end of this season?

The hockey gods could not deny Blues fans this championship and they did not on Wednesday. The Blues’ miraculous ascension from the bottom of the league makes each and every player on this roster legends, from career Blues Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo to newcomer O’Reilly.

“Get your Stanley Cup hats,” Rutherford writes. “Get those Blue Note tattoos you’ve been telling friends for years you would get when they won and, most importantly, get yourself a box of Kleenex because that curse, it’s over.”

Advertisement

Frank Cusumano, KSDK“This is the best sports story that I have ever covered.”

Cusumano, a sports anchor at St. Louis’ NBC affiliate cable station, took to TD Garden’s ice after Game 7 to offer his final thoughts on the Blues’ win.

“I love the Cardinals and they will never be replaced,” Cusumano says. “But I’ve been alive for five Cardinal world championships, and you know, when you get used to something, it’s not quite as special each time. And then you saw the Rams come in, and granted, we were all swept up in that in 1999. But they left us. So it will always leave kind of a sour taste in my mouth, even though ’99 was special. This is 52 years.”

Buy Tickets

Cusumano says it’s especially sweet to see the Blues win because he admires the high quality of the Blues’ players and executives’ characters, writing on KSDK’s website that NHL players, humble and dignified, are his favorite to interview.

“I hope our general manager doesn’t read this,” Cusumano writes. “You see, even though I stayed awake about 16 hours a day for two straight weeks, I would have done it for free.”

Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “The scar tissue from countless close calls and so many self-inflicted wounds can begin to heal now. Bobby Orr’s leap, the failed sale to Saskatoon, the cruel hand of Judge Edward Houston, the lost years of Laurie, Bob Gassoff’s motorcycle accident, Chris Pronger’s trade, they finally can be bound in a history book and placed on a shelf.”

Frederickson’s theme is history: St. Louis has plenty of it as one of the NHL’s first expansion teams in 1967. That history has brought a lot of pain with it – the Blues were swept three times in the Cup Final in the franchise’s first three years – but the pain is gone now, and all past wrongs are forgiven.

Advertisement

“Their history will be passed down for generations,” Frederickson writes. “They didn’t teach us hockey. They showed us how to live.”

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston, MA - 6-12-2019 - As the final seconds tick off the clock, the Bruins, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (top center) as well as players and fans are not a happy bunch. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Bruins
This Detroit (yes, Detroit) newspaper keeps relentlessly trolling Boston sports teams June 13, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Bruins
Here are the front pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Boston Globe after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 11:25 AM
Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup
NHL
Blues’ Jordan Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion June 13, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Jake DeBrusk Boston Bruins
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk talked about how emotional it was to miss Stanley Cup Final games June 13, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Patriots
Patriots acquire tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit June 13, 2019 | 9:35 AM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
What the Blues said after winning the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Charlie McAvoy Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Bruins
Chad Finn: The losses still pack a wallop June 13, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday.
Bruins
Salem-born Zach Sanford scored a goal in Game 7 for the Blues June 13, 2019 | 2:42 AM
Charlie McAvoy reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate during Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bitter Game 7 loss to the Blues June 13, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara leave the ice Wednesday after Game 7.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron comforted his Bruins teammates on the ice after their heartbreaking loss June 13, 2019 | 1:07 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruins analyst blames Brad Marchand after Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:02 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues scores a first period goal past Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Watch all the goals scored in Bruins-Blues Game 7 for the Stanley Cup final June 13, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 13, 2019 | 12:47 AM
FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Bruins
Charles Barkley picked the Blues and made a Kawhi Leonard hockey comparison at Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Bruins
Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly is bringing the Stanley Cup home to his grandmother June 13, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 7 Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask had to say after the Bruins' Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 12:18 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
NHL
Watch: Blues superfan Laila Anderson celebrates with the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 12:01 AM
Jayson Tatum hugs Bradley Beal.
Bruins
Jayson Tatum was thrilled that the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 11:34 PM
The Bruins are dejected as they watch the St. Louis Blues celebrate after Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fall apart and give up early goals in Game 7 loss June 12, 2019 | 11:12 PM
Ivan Barbashev and Brad Marchand collide during the first period in Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fans aren't happy with Brad Marchand for his decision at the end of the 1st period June 12, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Kyrie Irving is reportedly not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, agent Jeff Wechsler reportedly part ways June 12, 2019 | 9:34 PM
Red Sox
Betts' bases-loaded walk gives Red Sox 4-3 win over Rangers June 12, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Bruins
Boston falls short of a rare championship trifecta June 12, 2019 | 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, center, during the second quarter of a basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The Celtics defeated the Pelicans 113-100. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
The Celtics and Lakers are reportedly in competing trade talks for Anthony Davis June 12, 2019 | 7:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots file tampering charges against Texans June 12, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes exercises option to stay with Celtics June 12, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel had knee arthroscopy June 12, 2019 | 4:21 PM
Fans pass a Boston Bruins banner through the stands before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Give us your Game 7 predictions June 12, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Boston Bruins Banner Captain 2011
Bruins
Boston athletes are wishing the Bruins luck in Game 7 against the Blues June 12, 2019 | 3:35 PM
The director of the National Police, General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the weapon that was used to shoot former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, during a press conference at the Attorney General's Office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Six suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting, the Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor said Wednesday. (AP Photo / Roberto Guzman)
David Ortiz
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in David Ortiz shooting June 12, 2019 | 2:22 PM