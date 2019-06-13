Matt Grzelcyk talked about how emotional it was to miss Stanley Cup Final games

The Bruins defenseman fought through tears describing his recovery from a concussion.

Matt Grzelcyk Jake DeBrusk Boston Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk scored the Bruins' only goal in Game 7, his first game played after suffering a concussion in Game 2 against the Blues. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
9:57 AM

A number of Bruins players shed tears Wednesday night after losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk’s emotions came out in the locker room when he said it was “really hard” missing almost five full games in the series due to his concussion.

“I think probably the worst thing as a player is having to sit and watch, not being able to go out there and battle with the guys,” Grzelcyk said.

Grzelcyk, 25, was injured early in Game 2 when Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist hit him from behind, slamming No. 48’s head into the boards. Though he returned to practice with the team June 5 in a non-contact jersey, Grzelcyk was only cleared to return to in-game action Wednesday morning, just ahead of Game 7.

Advertisement

Grzelcyk played almost 18 minutes Wednesday night and scored Boston’s lone goal with just over two minutes left in the game.

“There’s kind of a lot of things going through my head right now,” Grzelcyk said. “It’s pretty tough.”

Grzelcyk explained he felt “a lot more like myself” 15 days after the concussion and it that was “obviously great” to play in Game 7, but admitted he was still in shock from his team’s loss.

“Obviously, you have some regrets in the game,” he said. “It’s a lot to take in right now, but there’s certainly a lot to be proud of this year.”

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
What the Blues said after winning the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Charlie McAvoy Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Bruins
Chad Finn: The losses still pack a wallop June 13, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday.
Bruins
Salem-born Zach Sanford scored a goal in Game 7 for the Blues June 13, 2019 | 2:42 AM
Charlie McAvoy reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate during Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bitter Game 7 loss to the Blues June 13, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara leave the ice Wednesday after Game 7.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron comforted his Bruins teammates on the ice after their heartbreaking loss June 13, 2019 | 1:07 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruins analyst blames Brad Marchand after Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:02 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues scores a first period goal past Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Watch all the goals scored in Bruins-Blues Game 7 for the Stanley Cup final June 13, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 13, 2019 | 12:47 AM
FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Bruins
Charles Barkley picked the Blues and made a Kawhi Leonard hockey comparison at Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Bruins
Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly is bringing the Stanley Cup home to his grandmother June 13, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 7 Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask had to say after the Bruins' Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 12:18 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
NHL
Watch: Blues superfan Laila Anderson celebrates with the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 12:01 AM
Jayson Tatum hugs Bradley Beal.
Bruins
Jayson Tatum was thrilled that the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 11:34 PM
The Bruins are dejected as they watch the St. Louis Blues celebrate after Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fall apart and give up early goals in Game 7 loss June 12, 2019 | 11:12 PM
Ivan Barbashev and Brad Marchand collide during the first period in Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fans aren't happy with Brad Marchand for his decision at the end of the 1st period June 12, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Kyrie Irving is reportedly not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, agent Jeff Wechsler reportedly part ways June 12, 2019 | 9:34 PM
Red Sox
Betts' bases-loaded walk gives Red Sox 4-3 win over Rangers June 12, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Bruins
Boston falls short of a rare championship trifecta June 12, 2019 | 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, center, during the second quarter of a basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The Celtics defeated the Pelicans 113-100. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
The Celtics and Lakers are reportedly in competing trade talks for Anthony Davis June 12, 2019 | 7:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots file tampering charges against Texans June 12, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes exercises option to stay with Celtics June 12, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel had knee arthroscopy June 12, 2019 | 4:21 PM
Fans pass a Boston Bruins banner through the stands before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Give us your Game 7 predictions June 12, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Boston Bruins Banner Captain 2011
Bruins
Boston athletes are wishing the Bruins luck in Game 7 against the Blues June 12, 2019 | 3:35 PM
The director of the National Police, General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the weapon that was used to shoot former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, during a press conference at the Attorney General's Office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Six suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting, the Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor said Wednesday. (AP Photo / Roberto Guzman)
David Ortiz
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in David Ortiz shooting June 12, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara Stanley Cup Boston Bruins 2011
Bruins
The results of every Stanley Cup Final Game 7 ever June 12, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup
Bruins
What happened when the Bruins last played in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 12, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins fans wear wrist lights during pregame ceremonies. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
3 things the Bruins must do to beat the Blues in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:53 PM
The St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) celebrates his goal with teammates behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask during the third period in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Hunter Pence
Red Sox
Brock Holt explained what happened during Hunter Pence's bizarre inside-the-park home run June 12, 2019 | 12:16 PM