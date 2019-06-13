What Boston sports radio is saying about Blues-Bruins Game 7

Things did not go as expected for the Boston Bruins Wednesday night during their loss to the St.Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Thursday morning, all frustrations were expressed (and screamed) on Boston sports radio, where everyone from hosts to callers had a lot to say.

On WEEI 93.7’s “Dale and Keefe” show, the two hosts discussed the ‘staggering’ performance from Boston Wednesday night. Dale Arnold said, “They just threw a stink bomb out there last night…the Bruins put up that kind of performance just shocked me.”

Rich Keefe continued, “I mean to be down at one point, four zip, in your building in a game 7 is absolutely staggering.” “[Blues] beat them [Bruins] soundly.” Meanwhile one caller said, “Granted the guys are all emotional, but Dale, they look like a bunch of juniors out there. After that second goal, not only did it suck the life out of the building, but it sucked the life out of the Bruins. They were DONE.”

Meanwhile, on 98.5 The Sports Hub’, hosts Scott Zolak, Marc “Beetle” Bertrand, and Rob “Hardy” Poole all expressed their animated frustrations with the Bruins. Amongst many things, they talked about how Brad Marchand’s mistakes cost them (“Everybody [was] playing [on the ice] except him.”), and their angry dislike of Blues’ goalie, Jordan Binnington. One caller said he was a ‘lucky bum’, but it was Bertrand who got angry when the topic of the goalie came up.

He yelled,”I can’t stand ‘Bimmington’. I don’t like that team, I don’t like their coach, I don’t like their goalie, I don’t like their players…I don’t enjoy them at ALL. In fact, that’s why I find the result of this game so disgusting.”

But Zolak chimed in, “That goalie has a Stanley Cup.”

On the topic of Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, who let in four goals, the radio show expressed that blame should not be put on him. Hardy said, “The discussion isn’t about Tuukka at all….[The Bruins] lost a 4-3 Game 7…[They] couldn’t find their way to the front of the net, or get in between a defender.”

While the loss was disappointing, another Boston sports figure also upset the radio hosts. After the Blues’ won, Boston Celtic forward Jayson Tatum expressed his support.

While many could argue Tatum was just supporting his hometown team, Zolak called the tweet “immature” considering the Boston-St.Louis matchup.

“I’d say that’s a guy who doesn’t get a grasp for the city he plays in. That’s a bad look,” Zolak said of Tatum.