What Boston sports radio is saying about Blues-Bruins Game 7

"A disappointing shocker."

Boston 06/12/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Hockey sticks and bags line the hallway along the Bruins locker room late Wednesday night long after the Bruins lost the Stanley Cup to the Blues. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Hockey sticks and bags line the hallway along the Bruins locker room late Wednesday night. –John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
By
4:25 PM

Things did not go as expected for the Boston Bruins Wednesday night during their loss to the St.Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Thursday morning, all frustrations were expressed (and screamed) on Boston sports radio, where everyone from hosts to callers had a lot to say.

On WEEI 93.7’s “Dale and Keefe” show, the two hosts discussed the ‘staggering’ performance from Boston Wednesday night. Dale Arnold said, “They just threw a stink bomb out there last night…the Bruins put up that kind of performance just shocked me.”

Rich Keefe continued, “I mean to be down at one point, four zip, in your building in a game 7 is absolutely staggering.” “[Blues] beat them [Bruins] soundly.” Meanwhile one caller said, “Granted the guys are all emotional, but Dale, they look like a bunch of juniors out there. After that second goal, not only did it suck the life out of the building, but it sucked the life out of the Bruins. They were DONE.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on 98.5 The Sports Hub’, hosts Scott Zolak, Marc “Beetle” Bertrand, and Rob “Hardy” Poole all expressed their animated frustrations with the Bruins. Amongst many things, they talked about how Brad Marchand’s mistakes cost them (“Everybody [was] playing [on the ice] except him.”), and their angry dislike of Blues’ goalie, Jordan Binnington. One caller said he was a ‘lucky bum’, but it was Bertrand who got angry when the topic of the goalie came up.

He yelled,”I can’t stand ‘Bimmington’. I don’t like that team, I don’t like their coach, I don’t like their goalie, I don’t like their players…I don’t enjoy them at ALL. In fact, that’s why I find the result of this game so disgusting.”

But Zolak chimed in, “That goalie has a Stanley Cup.”

On the topic of Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, who let in four goals, the radio show expressed that blame should not be put on him. Hardy said, “The discussion isn’t about Tuukka at all….[The Bruins] lost a 4-3 Game 7…[They] couldn’t find their way to the front of the net, or get in between a defender.”

While the loss was disappointing, another Boston sports figure also upset the radio hosts.  After the Blues’ won,  Boston Celtic forward Jayson Tatum expressed his support.

Advertisement

While many could argue Tatum was just supporting his hometown team, Zolak called the tweet “immature” considering the Boston-St.Louis matchup.

“I’d say that’s a guy who doesn’t get a grasp for the city he plays in. That’s a bad look,” Zolak said of Tatum.

TOPICS: Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox
'I hoped to share a bit of optimism in a time like this' June 13, 2019 | 4:11 PM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez throws to first during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez says he's 'embarrassed' by David Ortiz shooting June 13, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins' Stanley Cup loss June 13, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins' handshake line after Game 7.
Bruins
11 postgame photos from the Bruins' devastating Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Ortiz and wife Tiffany prepared to hit the golf course at a fundraiser in 2013.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife releases new statement on heroic actions to save his life June 13, 2019 | 1:40 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins reacts after his teams defeat to the St. Louis Blues in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
‘I’ll never get over this’: Inside the Bruins locker room after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:37 PM
St. Louis Blues Fans Stanley Cup
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Blues' Stanley Cup victory over the Bruins June 13, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Boston, MA - 6-12-2019 - As the final seconds tick off the clock, the Bruins, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (top center) as well as players and fans are not a happy bunch. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Bruins
This Detroit (yes, Detroit) newspaper keeps relentlessly trolling Boston sports teams June 13, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Bruins
Here are the front pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Boston Globe after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 11:25 AM
Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup
NHL
Blues’ Jordan Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion June 13, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Jake DeBrusk Boston Bruins
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk talked about how emotional it was to miss Stanley Cup Final games June 13, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Patriots
Patriots acquire tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit June 13, 2019 | 9:35 AM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
What the Blues said after winning the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Charlie McAvoy Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Bruins
Chad Finn: The losses still pack a wallop June 13, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday.
Bruins
Salem-born Zach Sanford scored a goal in Game 7 for the Blues June 13, 2019 | 2:42 AM
Charlie McAvoy reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate during Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bitter Game 7 loss to the Blues June 13, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara leave the ice Wednesday after Game 7.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron comforted his Bruins teammates on the ice after their heartbreaking loss June 13, 2019 | 1:07 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruins analyst blames Brad Marchand after Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:02 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues scores a first period goal past Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Watch all the goals scored in Bruins-Blues Game 7 for the Stanley Cup final June 13, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 13, 2019 | 12:47 AM
FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Bruins
Charles Barkley picked the Blues and made a Kawhi Leonard hockey comparison at Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Bruins
Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly is bringing the Stanley Cup home to his grandmother June 13, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 7 Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask had to say after the Bruins' Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 12:18 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
NHL
Watch: Blues superfan Laila Anderson celebrates with the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 12:01 AM
Jayson Tatum hugs Bradley Beal.
Bruins
Jayson Tatum was thrilled that the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 11:34 PM
The Bruins are dejected as they watch the St. Louis Blues celebrate after Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fall apart and give up early goals in Game 7 loss June 12, 2019 | 11:12 PM
Ivan Barbashev and Brad Marchand collide during the first period in Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fans aren't happy with Brad Marchand for his decision at the end of the 1st period June 12, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Kyrie Irving is reportedly not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, agent Jeff Wechsler reportedly part ways June 12, 2019 | 9:34 PM
Red Sox
Betts' bases-loaded walk gives Red Sox 4-3 win over Rangers June 12, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Bruins
Boston falls short of a rare championship trifecta June 12, 2019 | 7:32 PM