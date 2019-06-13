Salem-born Zach Sanford scored a goal in Game 7 for the Blues

When Zach Sanford was benched in Game 4 of the first round against the Winnipeg Jets, his close friend and Boston College roommate, Chris Calnan reportedly reminded him his best was still to come.

Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated wrote that Calnan “laid out a vision of ultimate triumph.”

“I said, ‘Dude, keep your head up,’” Calnan told Prewitt. “I told him, ‘Be ready, because you’re going to get in. You’re going to be playing the Bruins in the Stanley Cup finals. And you’re going to dangle Zdeno Chara for the Game 7 winner in Boston.”

Calnan almost nailed it. The Salem-born Sanford, who grew up a diehard Bruins fan, got back on the ice, faced the Bruins in the finals and delivered the final St. Louis goal in the Blues’ 4-1, series-clinching victory in Boston on Wednesday. It wasn’t the game-winner, and he didn’t dangle Chara, but it was still a night to cherish.

Before Game 7, he said he was thankful for the opportunity, and by the end, he was grateful to have made the most of it.

“These are the games you dream of,” Sanford told NHL Network before the game.

Sanford, who has a picture with his friends at Fenway Park as his cover photo on Twitter, reportedly became the 12th Boston College player to win the Stanley Cup. According to BC Interruption, it’s also the fourth year in a row that there’s been an Eagle on the winning roster.