4 things Bruins G.M. Don Sweeney must do this off-season

Signing Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo is atop the list.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019.
Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019. –Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
By
Tim Rosenthal
June 14, 2019

The sting of their Game 7 loss to the St. Louis Blues will last an entire off-season and beyond. But the Boston Bruins still have a core in place for another long playoff run in 2019-20.

The window for another championship with Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Brad Marchand, and Tuukka Rask is shrinking. But a young solid core featuring Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, Brandon Carlo, Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, and Danton Heinen (to name a few) along with a deep prospect system provides a solid foundation for the next decade of Bruins hockey.

The Bruins will have their hands full next season. Tampa Bay is bound to bounce back after getting swept by Columbus in Round 1. John Tavares and Auston Matthews provide a potent 1-2 punch at center in Toronto. Montreal took a surprising stride forward under former Bruins bench boss Claude Julien.

Advertisement

That’s just an example of what the Bruins will face in the Atlantic Division once the puck drops in October. Boston’s progression under Bruce Cassidy got them within a game of hoisting the Cup, but Don Sweeney has a little work to do to help put the Bruins over the top.

With that in mind, here’s a look at four major items on Sweeney’s off-season to-do list.

Re-sign McAvoy and Carlo to long-term deals

The biggest in-house item Sweeney faces regards his two right-shot defensive stalwarts who just finished the final year of their entry-level deals.

The Bruins have a luxury that very few teams have. Both McAvoy and Carlo are in their early 20’s and both are due for long-term contract extensions.

McAvoy made significant strides in his professional development since being thrown into the proverbial fire in Boston’s 2017 first round series with the Ottawa Senators. The smooth-skating, two-way blue-liner capped off one of his better three-month performances in a Bruins uniform during this postseason run.

He’s done everything that Cassidy asked him since arriving in the spring of 2017. And now McAvoy seeks compensation and a long term desire to anchor the Bruins’ blue-line following the bitter Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to go anywhere. It’s the best place on earth. This is home for me now, and, you know, I love it here and I want to be here forever,” McAvoy said during the team’s breakup day at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday.

“I think losing in the manner that we did, I just want to win so bad and just be a part of it. This is a city full of champions and everyone here delivers and they all won at one point, and I just want to be a part of that so freaking bad — and we were so close — but we just have to believe that we’ll be back.”

Buy Tickets

Carlo shared the same sentiment. The Colorado Springs native enjoyed his most successful season to date that included his first postseason action after missing time to injury during the Bruins’ first-round loss to the Senators in 2017 and their 2018 second-round setback against the Lightning.

“I love it here. I love the city and I love the fans and I like you as media people,” Carlo said drawing a round of laughter from the press.

“But no, it’s fantastic. I couldn’t imagine playing in another place, so the situation has been a blessing for the past few years and I couldn’t enjoy the experience any more.”

The Bruins enter the off-season with a little more than $14 million of projected salary cap space according to Cap Friendly. McAvoy’s salary projection would likely be somewhere between $7 and $8 million with Carlo coming in somewhere between $4 and $5 million.

Sweeney might have to move some pieces to afford both, all while trying to fill some roster holes. This all ties in with the next item.

Find a top-six upgrade for Krejci and DeBrusk

Advertisement

A year after the Rick Nash trade, the Bruins thought they’d fill the second line role with some of their younger talent during the season. Danton Heinen, Anders Bjork, and former Bruin Ryan Donato had their chances, but didn’t make the most of the opportunities.

Sweeney acquired Marcus Johansson at the trade deadline to help fill that void. The Swedish winger found some chemistry upon arriving in Boston, but an injury and a dynamic partnership with Charlie Coyle on the third line kept the second-line void open during the postseason.

David Backes and Karson Kuhlman had their moments filling that void. The former provided a physical lift after being a healthy scratch for the first time in his postseason career. The latter gave the Bruins a spark upon his re-insertion into the lineup during Boston’s 5-1 win over St. Louis in Game 6.

The Bruins don’t want to go into training camp searching for that key top-six cog. The internal options are few and far between unless Cassidy opts to move highly-coveted prospect Jack Studnicka from center to wing.

So who’s available on the market? Artemi Panarin is the biggest name, but the Bruins won’t have the cap flexibility to sign him barring any significant salary dump (trading Backes or Krejci). Joe Pavelski could give the Bruins a little flexibility and added leadership but it’s highly doubtful that Sweeney would offer the Sharks captain more than $6 million — the salary of his last contract — at age 34. Mats Zuccarello is fresh off a hot playoff performance in Dallas, but the former Ranger would only provide a short-term fit.

This is Sweeney’s biggest off-season external task after the Blues exposed Boston’s top-six during the seven-game series. It will also be his toughest.

Make a decision on Johansson

Johansson didn’t fill the top-six void the Bruins hoped he would. But he certainly made an impact.

A new contract seemed like an afterthought heading into the postseason. But the former Capitals and Devils winger found his groove during the postseason with Coyle flanking him at center. The third-line duo delivered clutch goals and found instant chemistry with one another, combining for 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists).

Johansson’s versatility could only help the Bruins heading into next season. The Swede spoke highly of his time in Boston since coming over in February, and from the sound of it, wants to come back for another season.

“This experience has been unbelievable,” Johansson said. “Coming here and going to battle with this group of guys every day has been unbelievable. I’ve only got things to say about this group of guys. It’s special.”

Johansson still has some good years ahead of him at 28. His next contract might be his most lucrative after making north of $4.5 million over the last three years. Johansson’s asking salary and contract length may make things tough for Sweeney’s long-term plans

Find a suitor or buy out Backes

Signing Backes to a 5-year, $30 million contract in the summer of 2016 marked one of Sweeney’s sore spots during his GM tenure. And now here we are three years later where Backes himself raised uncertainty about his future after a tumultuous three years in Boston.

“I guess maybe a culmination of six, seven days before that of uncertainty, and, you know, feelings and possibilities and potential opportunities [elsewhere] and all those certain things,” the former Blues captain said. “It’s a swirl and a whirlwind of emotions that I haven’t fully gripped and I don’t know that I will in the near future. I don’t know if my situation and all of the extra layers of things helps [or] hurts so yeah, [those are] my random thoughts for today.”

For sure, the Bruins appreciated Backes presence in the locker room. His leadership qualities didn’t show up on the stat sheet as the B’s were a team in transition upon his arrival.

Backes turned 35 in May. The bruising power forward lost a step as the game transitioned — contrary to what we saw from the Bruins and Blues in the Stanley Cup Final — from a big bruising style of play to a more flashy and high-scoring game. The game has certainly passed him by.

The Bruins wouldn’t gain much salary cap if they opt to buy out Backes’ remaining contract. They’ll likely have to eat some of Backes’ salary in a potential trade. Backes has a modified no-trade clause on the final two years of his deal.

Sweeney still has a strong core intact that will again be among the favorites to hoist the Cup in 2020. A tough, but important off-season awaits as he hopes to see the long-term plan that he installed in the summer of 2015 come to fruition.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. June 10, 2019. Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on David Ortiz after the shooting, speaks to media at Centro de Medicina Avanzada . Orlando Barria for the Boston Globe
David Ortiz
Surgeons in Dominican Republic describe treating David Ortiz June 14, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury June 14, 2019 | 3:39 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Former NBA player Paul Pierce looks on during warm ups prior to Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Celtics
Paul Pierce said the Raptors would win in six games. He was right. June 14, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins' offseason begins in a hurry June 14, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Tom Brady graduation message
Patriots
Watch: Tom Brady surprised a hospitalized high school senior with a graduation message June 14, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics should go all in for Anthony Davis June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Danny Etling Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady poked fun at his own lack of speed June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Why Wyc Grousbeck compared the Celtics' current offseason to 2007 June 14, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Andy Cohen
Bruins
Blues fan Andy Cohen told Seth Meyers about watching Game 7 from TD Garden June 14, 2019 | 10:10 AM
St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen Stanley Cup
NHL
'I'm kind of dumbfounded' June 14, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
4 things to know about tight end Michael Roberts June 14, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry, back, celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6 June 14, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Dave Dombrowski is approaching his fourth trade deadline with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Comebacks are nice, but when will 2019 Red Sox show they're worth saving? June 14, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run with Xander Bogaerts (2), who scored, as Texas Rangers' Jeff Mathis kneels at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Five home runs power Red Sox' come-from-behind win over Rangers, 7-6 June 14, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
'I flinched': Phil Mickelson lets another opportunity slide at Pebble Beach June 13, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Red Sox
Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’ June 13, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal.
Sports Q
Sports Q: How do you divide up the blame for the Bruins' loss? June 13, 2019 | 7:46 PM
David Backes
Bruins
A quick look at the Bruins' pending free agents June 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Game 7 was most-watched NHL game on record June 13, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Boston 06/12/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Hockey sticks and bags line the hallway along the Bruins locker room late Wednesday night long after the Bruins lost the Stanley Cup to the Blues. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
What Boston sports radio is saying about Blues-Bruins Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Red Sox
'I hoped to share a bit of optimism in a time like this' June 13, 2019 | 4:11 PM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues will be held on Saturday June 13, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez throws to first during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez says he's 'embarrassed' by David Ortiz shooting June 13, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins' Stanley Cup loss June 13, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins' handshake line after Game 7.
Bruins
11 postgame photos from the Bruins' devastating Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Ortiz and wife Tiffany prepared to hit the golf course at a fundraiser in 2013.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife releases new statement on heroic actions to save his life June 13, 2019 | 1:40 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins reacts after his teams defeat to the St. Louis Blues in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
‘I’ll never get over this’: Inside the Bruins locker room after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:37 PM
St. Louis Blues Fans Stanley Cup
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Blues' Stanley Cup victory over the Bruins June 13, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Bruins
Bruins
This Detroit (yes, Detroit) newspaper keeps relentlessly trolling Boston sports teams June 13, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Bruins
Here are the front pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Boston Globe after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 11:25 AM