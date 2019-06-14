The Bruins’ offseason begins in a hurry

The Bruins have barely had time to contemplate a difficult Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final, but the wheels of the NHL offseason are already beginning to turn.

Exactly 48 hours after the end of the 4-1 loss to the Blues, the first official offseason maneuver begins for the Bruins (and every other NHL team). June 15 (two days after the conclusion of the season) is when teams can begin with contract buyouts.

And the NHL draft is a week away, with free agency set to begin shortly afterward.

Here’s a look at some of the key dates for the Bruins’ offseason:

June 15-30: The NHL buyout period

June 21-22: The NHL draft (the Bruins hold the 30th pick in the first round)

June 23: Unrestricted free agents can meet with teams starting at 12 a.m., while teams must tender qualifying offers to restricted free agents by 5 p.m.

June 25: 2019-2020 Bruins schedule announced

June 26: Restricted free agent contract period begins

June 26-28: The Bruins will hold development camp at Warrior Ice Arena.

July 1, 12 p.m: NHL free agency begins

The Bruins have several impending contract situations to resolve. Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Danton Heinen are restricted free agents, while Marcus Johansson, Noel Acciari, and Steven Kampfer are unrestricted free agents.